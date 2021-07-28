Rain brings welcome relief, but much hard work remains on 413,000-acre Bootleg Fire

Fire Alert

BLY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than a half-inch of rain on some parts of the massive, 413,000-acre Bootleg Fire brought welcome relief for fire crews Tuesday, but the fire remains 53% contained and there's weeks more of containment and mop-up to do, officials said in Wednesday's update.

Here's the full update:

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR Size: 413,400 acres

Personnel: 1,924 Containment: 53%

(Klamath Falls, OR) – The west side of the fire received steady, light rain that allowed more direct attack on the fire’s edge yesterday and overnight. The rain significantly moderated fire behavior. Fine fuels are most affected by the moisture, although larger diameter fuels are still critically dry. Some isolated torching occurred yesterday in heavy fuels, but spotting was much reduced.

On the east side of the fire, crews continued to mop up after the spot fire from yesterday. With the added moisture they have no concerns about that area today. The Oregon National Guard crews are working on the east flank of the fire area to secure the perimeter and put out any hot spots. Crews are completing lines on the fire perimeter near the Old Trunk road around the burned area of the 2018 Watson Creek Fire.

Along the Sycan River there is still active fire in the treed riparian area, but the wetter areas of the Sycan Marsh will likely remain unburned. The southern and western portions of the fire have shown little fire activity and remain in monitor and patrol status.

“The cooler temperatures and precipitation yesterday were a welcome change,” said Incident Meteorologist Chris Foltz. “A wetting rain fell yesterday dropping as much as 0.6 of an inch on the western area of the fire. The eastern side was a bit drier, but still received a tenth of an inch. Not all areas of the fire received rain, but overall the cooler, more humid conditions are beneficial for the firefighting crews.” The rain and cloud cover kept humidity levels above 60%. The rain tapered off overnight, although isolated thunderstorms are still possible, especially in the northwest region, over the next few days. Warmer temperatures will return and humidity will decrease starting today and over the next few days, so crews are watching for increased fire activity.

Evacuations: Evacuations are dynamic. Klamath County has dropped all evacuation notices; however, the Fremont-Winema National Forest remains closed. Lake County released an announcement of lowered evacuation levels. The most effective way to view the new designation boundaries is on the interactive map available at tinyurl.com/bootlegevac

Red Cross Evacuation Shelters: For information or assistance: 1-800-Red-Cross (www.redcrossblog.org/disaster)

Insurance Assistance: For additional information on submitting insurance claims after losing your home or property to a wildfire, please visit https://dfr.oregon.gov/insure/home/storm/Pages/wildfires.aspx or call the state’s team of consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free).

Closures: The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed to the public in the fire area. The full closure order and map are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/fremont-winema/alerts-notices.

Smoke: Yesterday's rainfall helped mitigate some of the smoke. Drier conditions are forecast to return today. Overall, air quality will remain generally good to moderate. Klamath Falls and Paisley are the exceptions; Klamath Falls could see periods of USG air quality, and Paisley could see periods as high as Unhealthy today. See: fires.airfire.org/outlooks/southcentraloregon.

Fire Information Public Phone: 541-482-1331

Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/BootlegFireInfo

Twitter: twitter.com/BootlegFireInfo Hashtags: #BootlegFire #FireYear2021