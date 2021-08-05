Two new lightning-sparked fires prompt Monty Campground closure, nearby Level 1 alert

Fire Alert

To the south, two new fires on Bly Mountain in Klamath County trigger evacuations

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Another round of thunderstorms late Thursday brought lightning, rain, cooler temperatures and new wildfires to Central Oregon and other parts of the state, two in Jefferson County that prompted a campground closure and evacuation alert.

The Monty and Bean Creek fires broke out about a mile apart on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest, east of Monty Campground near Lake Billy Chinook.

The Monty Fire burned about five acres by nightfall and the Bean Creek Fire had burned about 20 acres, with active fire behavior and spotting, officials said. The orange glow was visible over a wide area as darkness fell.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initially issued a Level 3 evacuation and closure of Monty Campground, on the lower Metolius River above Lake Billy Chinook. That was soon dropped to a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice for the area, while a Level 1 (Get Ready) notice was issued for residents of homes in Montgomery Shores, on the Metolius Arm of Lake Billy Chinook.

The public was asked to stay out of the area, with fire traffic and local residents only allowed past Perry South Campground.

Rappellers were working the Monty Fire and smokejumpers on the Bean Creek Fire, with a hotshot crew expected to arrive early Friday morning. Shortly after the fire was first reported, firefighting efforts on the ground were supported by a heavy helicopter.

"The most important thing members of the public can do to help firefighters right now is to do their part to prevent human-caused fires," Thursday night's update said. "With an increasing number of acres on fire in the Pacific Northwest, fire and aviation resources are stretched thin. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Do your part to prevent one more spark."

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

Meanwhile, two new fires on Bly Mountain in Klamath County were growing fast, pushing heavy smoke into Paisley and prompting evacuations.

Here's the news release issued Friday night by the Fremont-Winema National Forest:

New Fires Burning on Bly Mountain



BONANZA, Ore. – Two wildfires were reported this afternoon on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands on Bly Mountain.

The Yainax Fire was reported at 1:15 p.m. and is estimated to be 75 acres. There has been active fire behavior and it is moving toward National Forest System lands.

The Walrus Fire was reported at 4 p.m. and is estimated to be 85 acres. There is active fire behavior and it is highly visible from Oregon State Highway 140.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

Numerous resources were offered by the Bootleg Fire, including engines, handcrews, dozers and helicopters. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon affected visibility this afternoon and air resources were unable to operate. As conditions allowed, there was a helicopter assigned to each incident for water drops. Air tankers were able to engage later this evening as smoke cleared.

The public is asked to use caution in the area due to increased fire traffic, especially on Highway 140.

Both fires are burning in populated areas. At the recommendation of the Incident Commanders, Klamath County Emergency Management has issued the following evacuation levels for each incident:

Walrus Fire

Level 3 Evacuation Notice (GO NOW – Residents should leave IMMEDIATELY.)

All residents on Meadow Lark Drive, Porpoise Lane and Seal Lane in the Bly Mountain area.

Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)

All residents on Thunderbear Road, Round Prairie Court, Godfinch Drive, Chicken Hawk Drive and Sparrow Hawk Drive in the Bly Mountain area.

Level 1 (GET READY – Residents should make preparations for potential evacuation.)

All residents between Night Owl Drive and Highway 140 in the Bly Mountain area.

Yainax Fire

Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)

All residents east of Kingfisher Drive and east of Hummingbird Drive south to Sandpiper Drive in the Bly Mountain area.

The American Red Cross and Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) are establishing a temporary evacuation point at the Bonanza School, located at 31601 Mission St. in Bonanza. Heavy smoke was seen in Paisley, according to KOBI.

For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org.

The area is still under “Extreme” fire danger, even with slightly cooler temperatures and some precipitation with recent storms. Fuels remain unseasonably dry and a single spark can rapidly grow to several hundred acres in a short amount of time. Area residents and visitors are asked to use caution with anything that can throw a spark and to report suspected wildfires to 911 as soon as possible.

Also in Klamath County, extreme fire danger prompted closure of the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests to public entry and use until further notice, effective Friday, covering 98,000 acres of land managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Oregon dashboard on KTVZ’s Fire Alert page showed nearly 150 active fires Thursday evening.

Among the largest: The Black Butte Fire on the Malheur National Forest was estimated at about 5,700 acres. The 15-fire Skyline Ridge Complex in southern Douglas County included the 1,100-acre Poole Creek Fire. The Middle Fork Complex nine miles north of Oakridge has burned more than 2,800 acres and is 10% contained

And the biggest of them all, the 413,765-acre Bootleg Fire, reported a month ago Friday, is at 84% containment, according to InciWeb (though the state dashboard has it at 87%).