Cooldown Monty, Bean Creek fire crews — but more hot days are coming

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cooler weather Monday continued to aid firefighters in securing perimeters on the Monty and Bean Creek fires, west of Lake Billy Chinook. But Oregon firefighters know temperatures will be gradually warming this week, with expected triple-digit temperatures by the weekend.

A local Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 3 team is managing the fires, which are burning on the Deschutes National Forest east of the Monty Campground near Lake Billy Chinook.

On Monday, firefighters were able to complete GPS of the Bean Creek Fire perimeter and update the size to 147 acres. Firefighting efforts are now focused on increasing the cold black area between the fireline and the fire’s interior. The work has resulted in increased containment; the Bean Creek Fire is now 40% contained and the Monty Fire has reached 50% containment.

Firefighters will continue gridding the area near the perimeter to ensure the fire remains within the fire line.

All evacuation notices in the fire area have been rescinded by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The public is reminded to use caution and watch for firefighters working in the area. Monty Campground on the Sisters Ranger District remains closed. The campground is being used by firefighting personnel.

The most important thing members of the public can do to help firefighters right now is to do their part to prevent human-caused fires. With an increasing number of acres on fire in the Pacific Northwest, fire and aviation resources are stretched thin. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Do your part to prevent one more spark.

