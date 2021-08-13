Small wildfire stopped west of Terrebonne after closing Lower Bridge Way

Fire Alert

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters and a water-dropping helicopter stopped a wildfire west of Terrebonne that burned nearly three acres Friday evening and also closed Lower Bridge Way for several hours, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were first to respond to the fire, Incident 839, which was reported shortly after 6 p.m., burning in sagebrush and juniper on BLM land off Lower Bridge Way near milepost 3.

Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch in Redmond sent a hand crew and four engine crews, as well as a helicopter used for a couple of bucket drops, Oregon Department of Forestry Public Information Officer Christie Shaw said.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped at about 2.8 acres, Shaw said.

Crews were working to secure the line and mop up Friday night, work expected to continue Saturday. The road stayed closed after the fire was lined so crews could work beside it, Shaw said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.