Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for all of Central, Eastern Oregon, Jackson County

Fire Alert

Due to wildfire smoke; expected to last until at least Monday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Friday for all areas east of the Cascades, plus Jackson County, due to intermittent smoke from wildfires in Oregon and southern Washington.

DEQ said it expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday afternoon. DEQ advises people to monitor their local air quality over the weekend. Winds may move smoke quickly in or out of communities.

Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program is also producing daily smoke forecasts for the Southern Oregon and Lane and Deschutes counties. These forecasts provide estimates of what times of day smoke might be better or worse in those areas.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke.N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly fitted and worn. They won’t work for everyone, especially children. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator. Get more information about protecting your health during wildfires.

To find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org, click “Find Resources” and search in the Community Resource Database for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.