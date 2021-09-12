86,000-acre Cougar Peak Fire NW of Lakeview has destroyed a home, 3 cabins, 6 outbuildings

Fire Alert

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The five-day-old Cougar Peak Fire that broke out about 15 miles northwest of Lakeview has burned more than 86,000 acres and destroyed a home, three cabins and six outbuildings, officials said Sunday as the firefighting force approached 800.

Here's Sunday morning's Cougar Peak Fire Update:

Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander, Kevin Stock

Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Blue Team, Incident Commander, Scott Magers

General Updates: Fire managers continue to work in unified command and are closely coordinating with local agencies, resources, and community partners.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces completed a structural damage assessment yesterday and found four structures and six outbuildings were burned. At this time, the damage assessment team believes all impacted structures have been located, but that number could change as further assessments are completed, or fire behavior changes.

The heel of the fire (south flank) has not changed over the past two days. Cooler weather, light winds and better visibility allowed resources to make substantial progress yesterday to lay hose and start mop up near roads, handlines and dozer lines.

The west side of the fire is in difficult terrain with limited access, natural hazards such as drought-weakened trees and powder-dry soil.

Crews are evaluating possible opportunities in this area to tie into road systems and establish indirect containment lines. When completed, strategic firing operations will be conducted.

On the head of the fire (north flank) the majority of sagebrush and shrubs in this area were consumed during the intense wind event. Currently, very little heat remains. Firefighters are cold-trailing (feeling with the hand for heat) to reduce the impacts to remaining vegetation on these key grazing lands and further the containment on this portion of the fire.

On the eastern flank, line has been constructed. Short pieces of line remain to be built today to tie together the entire flank.

Behavior: Primary expected fire behavior consists of consumption of light surface fuels under protected canopies and of heavy fuels with single to small group torching. Drought and fire weakened trees will be impacted by the forecasted winds.

Acreage: 86,170

Containment: 0%

Cause: Undetermined

Fire Information: (541) 900-5788 (8:00 am to 8:00 pm)

E-mail: 2021.cougarpeak@firenet.gov

Information Websites:

Facebook: “Cougar Peak Fire 2021”

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7835/

Air Quality: oregonsmoke.blogspot.com

Weather: More smoke will be moving into the area today so air quality will be diminished. Use caution while outside, especially those with health concerns. Temperatures will be 73-78 degrees in the valleys and 67-72 on the ridgetops degrees with relative humidity of 17-21% in the valleys and 20-24% on the ridgetops. Winds will be light and variable in the morning becoming southwest around noon at 6-9 mph increasing and shifting to the west then northwest by late afternoon at 7-11 mph with gusts around 20 mph.

Resources-793: 1 - type 1 hand crew, 2 - type 2 IA hand crews, 14 - type 2 hand crews, 3 - camp crews, 3 - heavy lift helicopters, 2 - medium lift helicopters, 1 - light lift helicopter, 65 - engines, 14 - dozers, 25 - water tenders, and 2 - masticators.

Evacuations: The Lake County Sheriff’s Office evacuation levels remain at Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations in and around the Cougar Peak Fire. For further information please see:

Lake County website https://www.lakecountyor.org/index.php

Lake County Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Lake-County-Oregon-104435824529906

and an interactive map: https://geo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=f8a0d8814a67445a9e6bf3485f4fd24f

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Cougar Peak Fire. Please consult the Notice to Airman for specifics.

Red Cross Evacuation Shelter: The Lakeview shelter and planned emergency shelter in LaPine are both on standby. If the need arises, staff are available to reopen either shelter.

Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Whenever a drone is spotted near the fire, all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.

An average of 85% of fires in the Pacific Northwest are started by humans. Please continue to do your part and be fire aware, know fire restrictions in areas you are visiting and practice safe summer outings! #OnlyYouCanPreventWildfires

For the latest restrictions and regulations, including Oregon Department of Forestry and federal agencies, visit https://scofmp.org/restrictions.shtml. Make sure to Know Before You Go.