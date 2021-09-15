Use restrictions to be reduced on C.O. public lands; campfires allowed in designated campgrounds

Fire Alert

As of Friday; Industrial Fire Precaution Level also reduced

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to increased moisture and cooling temperatures, fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District BLM said Wednesday they will downgrade public use restrictions to allow campfires in designated campgrounds and lower the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to a Level 2.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, campfires are allowed once again in designated, developed campgrounds (see list) on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District BLM.

Here's the rest of the announcement, including a list of designated campgrounds:

Remember to have plenty of water and a shovel on-hand when maintaining a campfire in a designated campground. Make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before you leave it unattended. Propane firepits may also be used again on BLM-managed lands not currently under a seasonal campfire restriction and all National Forest lands.

Seasonal campfire restrictions on portions of the John Day, Deschutes, White and Crooked Rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook remain in effect and include a ban on portable propane campfires. Closures on the John Day River are currently in effect until Sept. 30, and closures on the Lower Deschutes, White, and Crooked Rivers and Lake Billy Chinook are in effect until Oct. 15.

Effective immediately, the IFPL across Central Oregon drops to an IFPL 2: Partial Hootowl. During an IFPL 2, personal firewood cutting may resume; however, chainsaw use is not allowed from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and must be followed by a one-hour fire watch after equipment is shut down.

Partial Hootowl – The following may operate only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time (no operation between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.):

· Power saws except at loading sites

· Cable yarding

· Blasting

· Welding or cutting metal

Fire officials would like to remind people to continue being diligent with possible ignition sources. Vegetation remains dry and susceptible to sparks. Human-caused wildfire starts can exhaust local firefighting resources as many firefighters remain engaged in fighting fires across the west.

Using explosive target material, such as Tannerite, explosives, and fireworks are always prohibited on all National Forest lands and remain prohibited on BLM-administered lands in Central Oregon until October 31, 2021. For current wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire.

DESIGNATED CAMPGROUNDS

Campfires Allowed in Established Fire Rings

Campfires are NOT ALLOWED on the Ochoco or Deschutes NF, Crooked River NG, or Prineville BLM except for in Campgrounds on this list

OCHOCO NATIONAL FOREST/CROOKED RIVER NATIONAL GRASSLAND

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN RANGER DISTRICT: ANTELOPE FLAT RESERVOIR CG, OCHOCO DIVIDE CAMPGROUND, OCHOCO FOREST CAMPGROUND, WALTON LAKE CAMPGROUND, WILDCAT CAMPGROUND

PAULINA RANGER DISTRICT: DEEP CREEK CAMPGROUND, SUGAR CREEK CAMPGROUND, WOLF CREEK CAMPGROUND

CROOKED RIVER NATIONAL GRASSLAND: SKULL HOLLOW, HAYSTACK RESERVOIR.

DESCHUTES NATIONAL FOREST

BEND/FORT ROCK RANGER DISTRICT: BIG RIVER GROUP CAMP, CHIEF PAULINA HORSE CAMPGROUND, CINDER HILL CAMPGROUND, CRANE PRAIRIE CAMPGROUND, CULTUS LAKE CAMPGROUND, EAST LAKE CAMPGROUND, ELK LAKE CAMPGROUND, FALL RIVER CAMPGROUND, FALL RIVER GUARD STATION, GULL POINT CAMPGROUND, LAVA LAKE CAMPGROUND, LITTLE CRATER CAMPGROUND, LITTLE CULTUS LAKE CAMPGROUND, LITTLE FAWN CAMPGROUND, LITTLE FAWN GROUP CAMP, LITTLE LAVA LAKE CAMPGROUND, MALLARD MARSH CAMPGROUND, NEWBERRY CAMPGROUND, NORTH TWIN CAMPGROUND, OGDEN GROUP CAMP, PAULINA LAKE CAMPGROUND, POINT CAMPGROUND, PRAIRIE CAMPGROUND, QUINN MEADOW HORSE CAMP, QUINN RIVER CAMPGROUND, ROCK CREEK CAMPGROUND, SHEEP BRIDGE CAMPGROUND, SOUTH CAMPGROUND, SOUTH TWIN CAMPGROUND, WEST SOUTH TWIN CAMPGROUND

CRESCENT RANGER DISTRICT: CONTORTA FLAT, CONTORTA POINT, CRESCENT LAKE RESORT AND CAMPGROUND, ODELL LAKE RESORT AND CAMPGROUND, PRINCESS CREEK, SHELTER COVE RESORT AND CAMPGROUND, SIMAX GROUP SITE, SPRING CAMPGROUND, SUNSET COVE, TRAPPER CREEK, WHITEFISH HORSE CAMP, WINDY GROUP SITE

SISTERS RANGER DISTRICT: ALLEN SPRINGS, ALLINGHAM, BLUE BAY, CAMP SHERMAN, CANDLE CREEK, COLD SPRING, DRIFTWOOD, GORGE, GRAHAM CORRAL, INDIAN FORD, JACK CREEK, LINK CREEK, LOWER BRIDGE, LOWER CANYON CREEK, PERRY SOUTH, PINE REST, PIONEER FORD, RIVERSIDE, SCOUT LAKE, SHEEP SPRING, SMILING RIVER, SOUTH SHORE, THREE CREEK HORSE CAMP, THREE CREEK LAKE, THREE CREEK MEADOW, LAVA CAMP LAKE CAMPGROUND,

PRINEVILLE DISTRICT BLM

LOWER CROOKED RIVER: CASTLE ROCK, CHIMNEY ROCK, COBBLE ROCK, LONE PINE, PALISADES, POISON BUTTE, POST PILE, STILL WATER