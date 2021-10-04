Metolius Basin prescribed burning set to begin this week

Fire Alert

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, fuels specialists on the Sisters Ranger District plan to conduct a 120-acre prescribed burn in the Metolius Basin south of the Metolius Meadows community, if favorable conditions persist.

Ignitions are slated to begin mid-morning and continue throughout the day. Firefighters will mop up and patrol the prescribed burn area for several days.

No road closures are expected; however, drivers on Forest Service Roads 14 and 1419 may experience some smoke impacts. Fire managers will place signage where needed.

A portion of the burn borders a half-mile stretch of the Metolius-Windigo Trail. Trail users should anticipate a trail closure or reroute during ignitions on Tuesday. Smoke could impact the trail throughout the week.

The understory burn reintroduces fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem and serves as the final phase in restoration efforts that have included thinning and pile burning. This restoration effort improves forest health while reducing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the Metolius Basin.

Sisters Ranger District fuels specialists plan to continue prescribed burning throughout October, targeting project areas in the Metolius Basin, Sisters Area Fuels Reduction area and adjacent to Highway 20. Prescribed burns will be scheduled to take advantage of fall weather and preferred fuels conditions.

Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to analyze weather conditions and anticipated smoke dispersion to determine burn dates.

When smoke is present, motorists should reduce speed and turn on headlights. All efforts will be made to limit smoke impacts to area neighborhoods and communities. The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool nighttime temperatures. Residents in areas near burn operations are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. For further questions, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.