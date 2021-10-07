New wildfire breaks out by Little Lava Lake; crews dispatched to stop it

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new fire estimated initially at three acres was reported Thursday near the eastern shoreline of Little Lava Lake, about 25 miles southwest of Bend, and quickly drew a strong firefighter response, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said.

The fire, Incident 1033, was reported shortly after noon. Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said two engine crews, a Hotshot crew and a 10-person crew were headed to the scene, while the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sent a Marine Patrol unit to assess the situation.

“Given the humidities and the resources available, we have a good expectation of success” in stopping the fire, Nelson-Dean said, although she noted that fuels are still dry in the area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Nelson-Dean urged people to still be very careful with campfires and other fire sources, despite the cooler temperatures and recent rainfall, due to the still-dry fuels.