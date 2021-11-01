Crescent Ranger District continues pile burning across 3,000 acres

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fuels specialists on the Crescent Ranger District plan to conduct 3,000 acres of pile burning across the district throughout fall and into winter, if conditions are favorable.

The majority of units slated for burning are located in the southern and eastern portions of the district near the Highway 58 and Highway 97 junction. The district also plans to ignite piles near or adjacent to the town of Crescent and Odell Pasture, Odell Butte, Hamner Butte, Royce Mountain, Ringo Butte, Cryer Butte and Bunny Butte.

No road or trail closures are anticipated. Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Piles are monitored by fuels specialists until declared out.

While smoke may linger in the area, there is a real benefit to burning this type of vegetation, officials said. The piles are concentrations of leftover materials associated with previous vegetation management activities intended to remove hazardous fuels that can burn during summer wildfires.

When smoke is present, motorists should reduce speed and turn on headlights. All efforts will be made to limit smoke impacts to area neighborhoods and communities. The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures. Residents in areas near burn operations are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. For further questions contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541) 433-3200