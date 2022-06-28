Crews bring 42,000-acre Eastern Oregon range fire to 45 percent containment northeast of Vale

(Update: Fire now estimated at 40,000 acres)

VALE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Firefighting crews prepared late Wednesday for another long night ensuring the Willowcreek Fire stays between Willow Creek and Interstate 84, Vale Bureau of Land Management officials said.

At 4 p.m. MT Wednesday, the fire had grown to 42,128 acres with 45 percent containment, up from 25 percent as of 1 p.m.

“We did some strategic ignitions between dozer lines and the fire, which increased containment,” Vale Deputy Fire Management Officer Jonathan Dunbar said. “The lines to the north are holding, and we’ll continue to patrol and monitor tonight.”

Cooler temperatures and lighter winds Wednesday were more favorable for firefighting operations, he added. A BLM representative said the fire also burned back on itself, which helped.

The fire continues to burn in sagebrush and heavy grass stimulated by the abundant spring rains, which dried out quickly when temperatures began rising.

Coordination between agencies and partners was very smooth, said Bert Siddoway of the Burnt River Rangeland Fire Protection Association. He and several other volunteers were stationed with a water tanker on Moores Hollow Road, watching to ensure the fire didn’t double back into previously unburned fuels.

Firefighters from the Burnt River and Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, Vale Rural Fire Department, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service and several contract equipment operators worked to stop the blaze's spread. Aviation support continued Wednesday with air attack, heli-tack, single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) and one large air tanker.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the fire reached the west side of Interstate-84 but did not cross it. A large internal island burned in the afternoon, generating highly visible smoke. Fire activity was heaviest to the east and southeast of the fire footprint.

The fire was reported on private land Tuesday afternoon, then crossed onto lands managed by Vale BLM. The cause remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported, no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Smoke prompted ODOT to close I-84 from Ontario to Baker City about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; it reopened about 11 p.m.