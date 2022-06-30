New Oregon mapping tool lets you look up the level of wildfire risk where you live, down to the street address

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Thursday welcomed the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rollout of the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map.

The statewide, interactive map was created through the passage of Senate Bill 762 (passed in 2021) and uses the best science available to determine risk level for wildfire across the state. This map will be a critical tool to inform decision-making related to protecting the state from damage and loss due to wildfire.

This tool will be used in various ways to reduce risk of catastrophic wildfire in Oregon. By identifying regions of highest risk, Oregon can concentrate our wildfire prevention, preparedness, and response efforts more strategically and efficiently.

The mapping criteria was created through countless hours of work from ODF, OSU College of Forestry, issue-area experts, and the public to produce the most accessible and effective tool possible for Oregonians to understand the risk of wildfire.

The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association has partnered closely in the creation and proposed application of this tool since the drafting of Senate Bill 762 during the 2021 Legislative Session and anticipates the utilization of this tool to create safer communities across Oregon.

Bend Fire Deputy Operations Chief Bill Boos, OFCA president, gave the following statement on the debut of the risk mapping tool:

“It’s incredibly exciting to see Oregon taking major steps in the right direction in preventing catastrophic wildfire. After the past two fire seasons, the need to modernize the way we prepare for, and fight wildfire was tragically evident.

"I’m proud that our state took action to do so with SB 762 and the fire service is gratified to see this work coming to fruition.

"The Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map will be a tremendous asset for the fire service, policy makers, and property owners to prevent the type of destruction and turmoil Oregonians have experienced. Thank you to the state agencies, Oregon State College of Forestry, stakeholders, and members of the public who helped create this tool”

You can view the updated Oregon Explorer Risk Map HERE.