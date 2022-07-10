Holdover fire from illegal aerial fireworks threatens Three Rivers area, stopped by fire crews

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A holdover fire believed to be from illegal aerial Fourth of July fireworks threatened residents in the Three Rivers subdivision by Lake Billy Chinook Friday afternoon but was quickly stopped by fire crews, officials said.

The fire burned a 40- by 20-foot area but was quickly contained by Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue crews, Fire Chief Don Colfels said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The fire is believed to have been started by aerial fireworks shot from the area of Southwest Prospect View Drive, as firework shards were found at the scene.

“This could have been much worse,” Colfels said. “Another 10 feet and the fire would have gotten into the tall cheatgrass – and with this wind, it would have taken off."

Fire officials asked anyone who might have heard or seen anything regarding fireworks over the fourth of July weekend to contact the fire district.

Fireworks are prohibited year-round in the area, and aerial fireworks are illegal in Oregon, except for permitted displays put on by state-certified professionals.