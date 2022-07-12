New Deschutes County grant program will fund projects that reduce wildfire risk

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County announced Tuesday an opportunity for communities or neighborhoods to apply for grants that will provide funding for projects that reduce the risk of wildfire.

The county's Fuel Reduction Grant Program is designed to assist communities with specific, short-term projects related to reducing fuels and improving defensible space in Deschutes County.

A total of $100,000 is available to fund fuel reduction projects. Funding is supplied by the county’s portion of proceeds from video lottery gaming.

Preference will be given to communities or neighborhoods that are working to be recognized as a Firewise USA™ site or are currently recognized as a Firewise USA™ site and are proposing projects consistent with their Firewise action plan and community assessment.

Applicants must be working at the neighborhood or community scale (individual property owners are not eligible) to reduce wildfire risks.

A wide range of activities may be eligible for funding, including, equipment rental, supplies needed for community work parties, contracting out roadside chipping, fuel reduction or defensible space, and debris disposal fees.

Deschutes County discourages requests for regular maintenance (i.e. pine needle raking and removal) and ongoing operational funding that cannot be sustained beyond the grant period.

Interested applicants can learn more and ask questions about the grant opportunity by attending one of two meetings. A virtual meeting option will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. Click here to register. An in person meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m., at the Deschutes County Road Department main conference room, located at 61150 SE 27th Street in Bend.

Pre-registration is required. Register at the links below:

August 2 - online only - zoom registration: https://bit.ly/FWGrant-Aug2

August 10th - in person: please RSVP to ed.keith@deschutes.org

Find more information and an application by visiting www.deschutes.org/grants.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.