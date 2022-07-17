U.S. Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after brush fire causes closure

(Update: Highway 26 reopens)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews were called out to fight a small new brush fire that broke out Sunday evening about seven miles north of Madras, prompting closure for a time of U.S. Highway 26, officials said.

Incident 388 was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near milepost 110 on Highway 26 and as of 7:30 p.m. was estimated to be about an acre in size.

Before 8 p.m., ODOT reported the road had reopened and that only a southbound lane and shoulder were being affected, with estimated delays under 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Central Oregon Fire Management spokeswoman Kaitlyn Webb said.

Webb said two engine crews and a 20-person hand crew were sent to help Jefferson County Fire & EMS stop the fire.

Follow traffic updates at KTVZ.COM’s TripCheck page.