New wildfires fought on Umpqua, Willamette national forests, BLM land in NE Oregon

CLEARWATER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Potter Fire, reported Sunday morning on the Willamette National Forest, grew from 60 to about 400 acres by Monday morning, despite full air and ground suppression efforts, officials said.

The fire was located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, eight miles northeast of Clearwater, and is believed to have been sparked by lightning activity in the area, combined with recent triple-digit heat.

Incident Commander Jimmer Hunt said the fire was burning in a remote area of heavy dead and down trees.

There were two 20-person Type 2 crews on the fire Monday, along with the La Grande Hotshots and a Tyoe2 initial attack crew and various aircraft.

The Windigo Fire on the Umpqua National Forest, 10 miles northeast of Lemolo Lake and 20 miles southwest of La Pine, grew to 1,500 acres Monday, with the cause under investigation. There were several closures of roads, trails and campgrounds for both public and firefighter safety.

In northeast Oregon, the Big Rattlesnake Fire had burned 425 acres of tall grass and sagebrush on BLM land 11 miles southwest of Medical Springs. It, too, was zero contained.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland reported nearly 900 lightning strikes around Oregon Sunday and Monday.

More information: https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/