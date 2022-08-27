SW Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire nearly quadruples in size, prompting evacuations; governor invokes Conflagration Act

(Update: More from AP on fires around the region)

Also: Updates on the Cedar Creek, Crockets Knob, Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp fires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts.

The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres on Friday, increased to 4,700 acres in size, Gov. Kate Brown's office said Saturday.

Authorities also ordered evacuations as a wildfire grew in rugged terrain in western Idaho. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Saturday that evacuation preparedness for some neighborhoods in the rural area “have been changed to a “GO” status and we are initiating an immediate evacuation of the area.”

Planes were scooping water from nearby Lake Cascade and dumping it on the fire, which had grown to 10,000 acres. Boaters were warned to stay clear of the path of the aircraft.

In Oregon, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations of several unincorporated communities along the Rogue River, which is popular among rafters. Sections of the river were closed to recreation by federal officials because of the fire.

“The Rum Creek Fire grew rapidly overnight, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state’s response,” Brown said in a statement. “This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly, and that fire knows no bounds.”

Brown’s declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local firefighters and to support a coordinated response.

The unincorporated community of Galice was among those ordered evacuated. The county fairgrounds in Grants Pass has been designated as an evacuation shelter, with space for people, their pets and livestock.

The fire was started by lightning on Aug. 17 and killed Logan Taylor, a 25-year-old firefighter, after he was struck by a tree the next day. Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Taylor, with his memorial service to be held the same day.

“He will be remembered for his bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire," Brown said.

A wildfire near Spokane, Washington, prompted evacuations Friday but has been brought under control, emergency officials said Saturday.

The fire was held to 41 acres with no structures burned, the Spokane County Fire District said on Facebook.

Here's Saturday morning's update on the Rum Creek Fire, the governor's news release and updates on other Oregon wildfires, including the Cedar Creek Fire (with its first containment figure since starting) and the Crockets Knob Fire north of Prairie City.

Windy conditions push Rum Creek Fire southward

MERLIN, Ore. – Firefighters worked through the night to protect the area between Rand and Galice, and aerial reconnaissance this morning confirmed no structures or homes have been lost in those communities.

Additional resources are being ordered, including leadership and operations of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 1 as the fire shifts to a unified command with the additional ODF-protected lands. An Oregon State Fire Marshal’s team is also being integrated to assist in management of structural fire protection.

Late Friday afternoon, strong valley winds and hot temperatures fanned the fire near Grave Creek, increasing fire activity and throwing sparks out of the established perimeter to both sides of the river, which created spot fires that began making fast uphill runs. The increased intensity of the fire formed a pyrocumulus smoke column, which then collapsed, pushing the fire to the south and east.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped reduce fire intensity overnight, allowing ground resources to conduct a variety of tactical suppression operations to protect Rand and Galice. Protecting homes remains a top priority for firefighters, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is mobilizing a team to assist in structure protection.

Aerial and ground resources will continue to build and reinforce direct and indirect lines and engage in initial attack on spot fires, which have been observed up to two miles away from the fire footprint.

Evacuations: Josephine County Sheriff’s office has issued a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road, Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road, Hog Creek; and South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road; includes Rand, Galice, and Galice Creek Road.

A Level 2 - BE SET to evacuate is in place from North of Galice Road and the Rogue River, South of Lower Grave Creek Road, East of the Rogue River and Taylor Creek, West of Hog Creek Road.

A Level 1 - BE READY notice has been issued for North and West of Brimstone, South of Lower Grave Creek Road, East of Lower Grave Creek Road and Angora Road and South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road; includes Rand, Galice, and Galice Creek Road.

For the most current evacuation information and resources, go to https://www.facebook.com/josephinecountyEM or Josephine County Incident Information (rvem.org)

River status: The Rogue River is closed temporarily to boating from Hog Creek through the Wild section to allow for firefighter resources to operate freely. Rangers are stationed at Hog Creek Boat Launch to prevent boaters from putting in and on the ramp to direct boaters off the water.

Closures: Medford Bureau of Land Management will be issuing an updated closure order later today, which will be posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8348/ and www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022.

Governor Kate Brown Invokes the Emergency Conflagration Act in Response to the Rum Creek Fire

Rum Creek Fire is burning 4,700 acres in Josephine County

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act last night in response to the Rum Creek Fire burning near the communities of Galice and Rand in Josephine County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to take unified command today; local mutual aid is currently on scene. The fire sparked from lightning and significantly increased overnight to 4,700 acres in size. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuation orders for homes near the fire.

"The Rum Creek Fire grew rapidly overnight, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state's response," said Governor Brown. "This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly, and that fire knows no bounds. It is important for all Oregonians to be prepared, follow all evacuation orders, and continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations to keep our communities safe and our natural resources protected."

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Brown determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exist due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor's declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.

Currently, local and mutual aid, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and federal resources are on scene working to slow the fire's progress. The OSFM Blue Incident Management Team will be briefed and will assume unified command with ODF and federal partners. OSFM will bring in four additional task forces through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System from Douglas, Linn, Clackamas, and Lincoln Counties to assist in the response.

Crockets Knob Fire Update – August 27, 2022

Location: 19 miles north of Prairie City, Oregon

Start Date: August 22, 2022

Cause: Lightning

Current Size: 1,285 acres

Containment: 0%



Current Situation: The Crockets Knob fire remained active yesterday and overnight. The fire continued to burn in all directions, but most of the fire activity occurred along the southern and eastern perimeter. Large Air Tankers (LATs) were again utilized near FSR 436 and FSR 4550 where the fire remained most active. The priority for fire crews today is to strengthen containment lines along the southern edge of the fire near Big Boulder Creek. Crews and heavy equipment continue to make progress chipping and thinning to remove brush along FSR 45 as fire behavior along the western flank remains minimal. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will transition Sunday morning with the current High Desert Type 3 team.



Evacuations: There are no evacuations in place.



Closures: Road, trail, campground, and area closures are in effect. This includes portions of Forest Service Road (FSR) 45 from County Road 20 north to Indian Rock Trailhead, as well as portions of FSR 4550 from FSR 4555 west to the intersection of FSR 45. The Princess Trail is closed from the trailhead to Forest Service Trail (FST) #251, as well as the Big Boulder Trail from the trailhead north to Head O’Boulder camp. Additionally, Indian Rock Trail is closed from Head O’Boulder camp north to Sharp Ridge/Squaw Rock trailhead. Head O’Boulder camp is also closed. An area closure is also in effect from FSR 45, south to FSR 4550, east to FSR 749, north to FSR 436, north to FST #251, northwest to FSR 537, then west back to the junction of FSR 45. For full area closure information and map, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/malheur.



Smoke: Smoke may be visible to nearby communities and Forest visitors. Smoke and air quality impacts within the state can be monitored by visiting: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.



Public Safety: The closure order is in place to provide for public and firefighter safety during an active and developing wildfire incident. Travelers should be extra cautious of increased fire vehicle traffic along County Road 20. Prospective hunters should plan around the closure area when scouting camp locations and hunting grounds. Forest visitors should be aware of changing fire conditions and plan alternate travel routes if additional road closures are put in place. Fire danger on the Malheur National Forest remains HIGH. Please visit the Forest webpage for current public use restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/malheur.



Cedar Creek Fire

August 27, 2022

Daily Update – 10:00 AM

Cedar Creek Fire Quick Facts

Size: 7,632 acres

Contained: 10%

Start Date: August 1, 2022

Location: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 980

Resources:14 engines, 19 crews, 36 heavy equipment and 9 helicopters

Current Situation: Calm weather and fire behavior have provided windows of opportunity for fire suppression. In the Waldo Lake Wilderness, firefighters are building direct fireline using minimum impact suppression tactics (MIST) from Waldo Lake westward. Outside the wilderness boundary, bulldozers are working southeast from Koch Road toward Edith Creek. Spirit Lake spike camp was established outside of the wilderness for crews building direct line along the east flank. Helicopters continue to support ground operations with bucket drops and supply sling loads to spike camps. Firing operations were successful along portions of Black Creek Road removing fuels between the road and the approaching fire. Timber fallers continue to remove hazard trees along the remainder of Black Creek Road. Slapjack fire is at 100% containment with mop up and suppression repairs underway.

Today’s Activities: Cooler temperatures will continue to aid suppression activities by reducing fire behavior. In the Waldo Lake Wilderness, crews will continue to establish and improve fireline. Pumps have been placed in the Edith Creek Drainage where crews will patrol for hot spots. Brushing and chipping will take place on FS Road 2422 to create an additional access point and control line, and mastication will continue on FS 5883. Crews on Slapjack will transition from mop up to suppression repair.

Evacuations: Currently, there are no evacuations in place.

Weather: Cooler weather and higher relative humidity today should moderate fire activity.

Closures: An expanded Area Closure is in place as of August 23rd for the Cedar Creek Fire. This includes all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake, campgrounds, and trails (including the PCT) on the east side remain open. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place.

Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest with the exception of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.

Smoke: Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.

Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp Fire Update - August 27, 2022

Weather Conditions: Last night, clouds, cooler temperatures, and wet conditions could be seen in the area. This midday, temperatures will reach 70 degrees and evaporation of the clouds covering the area. For information on the presence of smoke visit: AirNow.gov.

Big Swamp Fire: Yesterday and between the burning containment lines, minimal activity could be observed in the fire, as well as isolated areas with combustion material that so far has not been burned. The sprinkler system installed on 2153 Road is an effective method to continue monitoring any northbound progress of the fire. In the other areas, firefighters are patrolling, clearing and repairing control lines.

Potter Fire: Fire located between containment lines, continues to burn isolated areas in the ground, producing smoke around the affected area. Firefighters are using sprinkler systems along Highway 269 in order to monitor the progress of the southbound fire while also being patrolled for detection of heat emission spaces that could be found near the lines of control. They continue the removal and extraction of hazardous fire-damaged trees across the eastern, north and west areas, as well as repairing fire lines and roads.

Camel Hump Fire: Yesterday, zero to minimum movement could be observed in the fire. Firefighters continue to use water hoses as a elimination tactic and with minimal impact on the environment. With this action, the remaining areas of heat emission present along the control lines between the virgin lands of Boulder Creek will be cleared.

Windigo Fire: Over the past few days, the activity on the fire has been zero to minimum near containment lines. Firefighters continue with the rehabilitation of bulldozer lines and hand-crafted lines in order to restore natural drainage from the ground and minimize the potential for sedimentation that could be directed towards natural sources s of water in the town. Also, firefighters have made significant progress in ground grading, repairs and removing trees that represent an imminent danger along Highway 60 toward the Windigo Pass Trail over the Pacific Crest Trail.

Resources: 12 fire crews, 10 fire trucks, 4 bulldozers, 17 tankers, 5 helicopters (4 Type 1 and 1 Type 3), Total Personnel 551.

Public Safety: As the fire recedes, other hazards emerge as a result of the fire suppression activities. Firefighters and crews continue to use the roads for current and post-fire degradation repairs. Clean-up activities along the roads (brushing and shredding combustion material) and removal of hazardous trees on the ground continue. You can help protect the lives of firefighters and the public at large by following road closure orders until these are officially lifted.

Windigo Fire

Size: Approx. 1,007 acres

Containment: 99%

Location: 20 mi SW of La Pine, OR

Cause: Lightning

Potter Fire

Size: Approx. 628 acres

Containment: 96%

Location: 8 mi NE of Toketee Lake

Cause: Lightning

Camel Hump Fire

Size: Approx. 6 acres

Containment: 88%

Location: 6 miles SW of Potter Mountain

Cause: Lightning

Big Swamp Fire

Size: Approx. 110 acres

Containment: 97%

Location: 6.5 mi N of Lemolo Lake

Cause: Lightning