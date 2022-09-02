Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving N. California fire; Hwy. 97 shut south of Oregon border

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire in Northern California is threatening hundreds of homes and at least 5,000 residents across three communities have been ordered to leave immediately, while HIghway 97 has been closed 20 miles south of the Oregon border.

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood after the blaze spread to 500 acres in about an hour Friday.

Photos posted on social media showed massive flames in the town of Weed, about 70 miles north of the city of Redding.

Hwy 97 is closed 20 miles south of border in California at Ball Mountain Road.

The Sacramento Bee reports the Mill Fire apparently began near the Roseburg Forest Products mill, which employs about 140 workers. A Bee reporter at the scene saw at least one building at the mill complex had burned.

The fire erupted as crews fight flames in Southern California during a heat wave.