Rain helps crews on Cedar Creek Fire; 2,000 more acres of burnouts push total past 112,000 acres

OAKRIDGE: (KTVZ) -- About 2,500 firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire welcomed rain of varied amounts on parts of the blaze Saturday and conducted burnout operations on some 2,000 acres, pushing the fire's total size past 112,000 acres, officials said Sunday.

Here's the Sunday morning update from fire officials:

Cedar Creek Fire

September 18, 2022

Daily Update at 8:15 AM

Cedar Creek Fire Quick Facts

Size: 112,287 acres

Contained: 0%

Start Date: August 1, 2022

Origin: 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 2,498

Resources: 90 engines, 55 crews, 106 heavy equipment, 12 helicopters



West Zone Update: Firefighters took advantage of brief windows of opportunity to complete almost 2,000 more acres of firing operations to secure primary containment line along the west and southwest edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday. Crews were engaged throughout the shift felling snags (dead or fire-weakened trees) and burning to reduce ground vegetation between the main fire and the primary containment line. Firing operations included both hand ignition and the use of drones. Helicopter operations were grounded due to poor visibility.



“The northwest corner of the fire, where crews have successfully brought the fire down to the primary containment line, is looking good overall,” according to Incident Commander Randy Johnson. Today’s operations on the West Zone will be weather-dependent. In addition to continued firing operations as weather and fuel moisture permit, both day and night-shift crews are actively patrolling and mopping up as needed to secure the fireline. Some lightning was reported on Saturday and crews assigned to the Cedar Creek fire are ready to assist with initial attack response as needed.



Oakridge Community Meeting: About 140 people participated in the community meeting hosted both online and at the Oakridge High School on Saturday. A recording of the meeting is available online at: https://business.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/videos/778408616760921/



East Zone Operations: The East Zone is experiencing minimal fire behavior with creeping, smoldering, and single tree torching. With rain over the next couple days, the fire on the east side will grow minimally. Sheltered heat may reemerge after the rain, if fuels continue to be dry enough.



Crews are mopping up and mitigating hazards in North Waldo Campground. Hotshot crews continue mop up the fire that crossed FS 4290 and improve the road as a holding feature, working east to the Cascade Lakes Highway.

On the east side of Waldo Lake, crews continue to improve the fuel break along FS 5897 to meet Highway 58. Crews continue to work FS 4668 and FS4660 to create a break between Odell Lake and Davis Lake. Between Little Cultus Lake and Deer Lake, crews are brushing, chipping, and removing snags along FS 640 to protect Cultus Mountain from future fire advancement.

Chipping, snagging, and brushing is also connecting the fire break from Little Cultus Lake to the Cascade Lakes Highway along FS 700. Work continues along the west side of the Cascade Lakes Highway to create a shaded fuel break. Masticators are working along State Route 58 north of Odell Lake.



Weather: Given the size and geographic location of the fire, there are a variety of conditions over the fire at any given time. While some areas may be receiving rain, hail or even snow, other areas may not get any precipitation. The East Zone experienced scattered rain, thunderstorms, and hail on Saturday. Across the fire area, there was 0.1 to 0.4 inches of precipitation. Some scattered rain is likely to extend into Sunday with winds from the southeast. Monday will be dry before another possible rain pattern on Tuesday.



Evacuations: An updated map of the evacuation areas is available at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. Sign-up for emergency mobile alerts by going to oralert.gov. Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes. Lane County people can use the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Flash Alert site for information to support insurance claims for reimbursement for lodging https://flashalert.net/id/LaneSheriff.



Closures: Elijah Bristow State Park and Dexter Boat Launch are closed to the public since they are being used by firefighters. The Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest both have closures in effect to protect the public and firefighters. Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for the most recent closure orders and maps. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place. The use of drones is prohibited in the fire area, please make it safe for our firefighters to use aircraft on the fire. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information. See a map of the fire area with both forest closures here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map/8307/0/137083



Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest.



Smoke: For current conditions, see Fire.airnow.gov, oakridgeair.org, and LRAPA - Today's Current Air Quality. Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.



Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ | https://www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/ |

YouTube: https://www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube



Fire Information Line: 541-201-2335, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Email: 2022.cedarcreek@firenet.gov