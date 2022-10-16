Despite Red Flag Warning, crews bring 124,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire to 45% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The continued late-season heat and critical fire weather that prompted another Red Flag Warning this weekend has not stopped steady progress on the more than 124,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire, which reached 45% containment Sunday.

The cost of the firefighting effort has reached $126 million, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center's Sunday situation report.

Here's the full Sunday morning update:

October 16, 2022 | Size: 124,447 acres | Origin: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR | Containment: 45% | Cause: Lightning | Total personnel: 663 | Resources: 19 engines;13 crews; 7 helicopters;8 heavy equipment | Start Date: August 1, 2022

A community meeting was held Sunday at 4 pm at the Oakridge High School Auditorium. You can also view the live stream of the meeting on: Facebook.com/cedarcreekfire2022.

Weather: Critical fire weather continues. The upper-level flow will become a bit more southerly on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure moves east. This will result in slightly cooler temperatures and slightly higher relative humidity. Temperatures will still be above normal, with highs 70-80 degrees and relative humidity 20-25 percent. Winds will remain out of the southeast 10-15 mph.

Operations: Red Flag weather conditions on the fire contributed to increased activity within the fire perimeter yesterday. Although there is a significant amount of smoke in the air, the fire remains within containment lines and crews are engaged in holding and securing any areas of intense heat. Air resources were engaged in operations whenever it was safe to fly, providing support to firefighters on the ground.

Repair projects across the fire area are ongoing.

Firefighters are focusing efforts to hold and secure control lines in areas where the fire had previously challenged containment along the southern edge. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas that experienced an increase in fire behavior during Red Flag weather yesterday. Hand crews and dozers are completing line construction along the southern edge of the fire. Assessment and repair continue around road systems along the northern edge of the fire.

The west side of the fire perimeter will also see ongoing assessment of the road system and more chipping operations. Chipping operations near Cultus Lake have been completed. Road grading is underway on Forest Service Road 4868. Suppression repairs on the Big Swamp and Potter Fires should be completed by the end of shift today.

Closures: There are closures in effect on the Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest. These closures will remain in place until areas impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety risks and fire crews are able to mitigate these hazards. Please respect Forest closures for firefighter and public safety. Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for the most recent closure orders and maps. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction over the Cedar Creek Fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone - if you fly, we can’t.

Smoke: Air quality conditions due to smoke are expected to be Good to Hazardous within the forecast area. Smoke impacts will be heavily dependent on fire activity. For current conditions, see Fire.airnow.gov, oakridgeair.org, and LRAPA - Today's Current Air Quality. Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.

Evacuations: A map of the evacuation area is available at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. Sign-up for emergency mobile alerts by going to oralert.gov. Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes.

Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ | www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/ www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube| Fire Information Line: 541-201-2335, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Email: 2022.cedarcreek@firenet.gov