Escaped burn piles, east winds spark several wildfires on Oregon coast, evacuation of 4 homes

GEARHART, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County, resulting from escaped burn piles and driven by east winds, have resulted in Level 3 evacuations of four homes and a limited road closure, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Friday.

The largest of the fires, the 98 Delta Fire, burned about 140 acres approximately 10 miles east of Gearhart. It started on private forestland and burned onto state forestland.

The Level 3 evacuation covers four homes at the end of Saddle Mountain County Road. Saddle Mountain County Road is closed at the intersection of Wawa Mainline Road.

Several other small fires on state and private forestland are controlled or mostly controlled. Firefighters are contending with 15-25 mph east winds and gusts up to 50 mph. They were working Friday to establish holding lines on the east, north and south flanks.

A Type 3 incident management team was in place, with aerial resources, hand crews and additional engines en route.