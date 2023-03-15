FireFree free yard debris disposal events coming up

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fire season is quickly approaching, and now is the time for Central Oregonians to plan to reduce their risk by creating defensible space and taking advantage of upcoming spring FireFree events. This spring, partners in Deschutes and Jefferson counties will host FireFree days for local residents.

Now is the time to clean up your yards, create defensible spaces around homes and drop off that debris at FireFree collection sites FOR FREE in Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Please note the Knott Landfill FireFree event will happen May 6 - May 21. The transfer station events held at Negus, Northwest and Southwest will happen June 3 - June 17.

Knott Landfill

Saturday, May 6 – Sunday, May 21. 7 Days/week, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Negus Transfer Station in Redmond

Saturday, June 3 – Saturday, June 17, Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Northwest (Fryrear) Transfer Station near Sisters

Saturday, June 3 – Saturday, June 17, Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine

Saturday, June 3 – Saturday, June 17, Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunriver Compost Site in Sunriver

Friday & Saturday, May 5-6, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Box Canyon Transfer Site in Madras

May 13-14 and May 20-21, 8:30-4:30 each day

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I drop off?

Grass clippings, brush, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees (no larger than 12” in diameter).

NOT Accepted: rocks, sod, dirt, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags.

Where are the most vulnerable places for glowing embers to ignite my home?

Gutters and roof valleys filled with debris like pine needles and leaves. Clean them out. Despite a metal or asphalt shingle roof, the buildup of gutter debris provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite adjacent fascia boards or siding – most often made of wood.

Shrubs and weeds that provide a path of fuel for fire to reach your trees or home. Reduce shrubs and other “ladder fuels” around your home to reduce the threat of ground fires igniting nearby trees, or your home.

Flammable materials near a deck, patio or fence. Remove weeds, shrubs or any combustible materials from around, under or on top of your deck, patio or wood fence. This includes flammable toys, planters, construction materials, patio furniture and cushions along with even small piles of pine needles or leaves.

Bark mulch, pine needles, ornamental junipers or flammable vegetation within 5 feet of your home. This can provide the perfect ember bed that provides necessary fuel for the glowing embers to ignite the adjacent siding – most often made of wood.

Woodpiles near your home or other combustible vegetation. Move woodpiles at least 30 feet away from your home or other combustibles.

Visit the FireFree website at www.firefree.org for more information about how you can prepare your property for wildfire season.