Fire managers from across U.S. and Canada convene in Central Oregon for prescribed fire training

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over 40 participants from various agencies, nonprofits and higher education institutions from across the United States, Tribal Nations and Canada have come to Central Oregon for a two-week prescribed fire training exchange known as TREX.

The training provides opportunities for local and regional fire practitioners, scientists and managers to work side by side while building experience in prescribed fire practices, fire effects, and other conservation and restoration efforts affecting forests. Participants are scheduled to be trained on and implement scientifically based prescribed fires across the Deschutes National Forest.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with some organizers of the event and will have his report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

From now through May 5, fire practitioners will come together to learn about the current application and goals for prescribed fire in Central Oregon. Participants in the training will also learn about fire ecology, fire effects monitoring, Tribal perspectives on cultural uses of fire, prescribed fire smoke management, and interact with local fire staff through classroom, field-based, and live-fire training.

The objective of the two-week TREX program in Central Oregon is to facilitate peer-to-peer, experiential learning for prescribed fire professionals and others interested in advancing their understanding of ecological burning to restore fire-adapted ecosystems.

Thomas Stokely, a forest ecologist and Central Oregon lead for The Nature Conservancy in Oregon, is part of the leadership team for the two-week exchange: “Together, we can prepare for and conduct fire in a way that benefits people and the forests we depend on. Science-based, prescribed burning can increase forest and landscape resilience, reduce wildfire risk to nature and people, and enable safer and more effective wildfire response.”

Hosted by The Nature Conservancy, the TREX program is a component of the national Promoting Ecosystem Resilience and Fire Adapted Communities Together Cooperative Agreement between The Nature Conservancy, the USDA Forest Service and the agencies of the Department of Interior.

Participants will learn, practice, and share knowledge, skills, and experience in a unique, hands-on training environment. The training includes innovations and best practices shared by a diverse set of fire practitioners, land stewards, conservationists, and resource specialists from a wide array of organizations. In this way, TREX is a two-way training and learning program, in which everyone is simultaneously a participant, a teacher, and a student.

Holly Jewkes, supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest, remarked, “We value our relationship with The Nature Conservancy and are excited to see TREX return to Central Oregon. TREX provides a unique opportunity for fire practitioners from outside of Central Oregon to train alongside local practitioners which builds a stronger network and skilled workforce. ”

More information about TREX can be found at https://www.nature.org/en-us/what-we-do/our-priorities/protect-water-and-land/land-and-water-stories/fire-training-exchanges-expand-controlled-burns/