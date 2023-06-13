Gov. Kotek invokes Conflagration Act as Umatilla County wildfire burns 10,000 acres, prompts evacuations

(Update: New fire information)

Second fire, in Pendleton, nearly contained

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized six task forces and an incident management team to Umatilla County late Tuesday as firefighters battled two fast-moving wildfires, one that grew to an estimated 10,000 acres and prompted some evacuations for a time.

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Hat Rock Fire and Mount Hebron Fire in Pendleton to provide the additional resources.

Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 said Tuesday evening an evacuation notice for the Hat Rock RV Park had been dropped and residents could return home, but warned there could be hot spots that flare up and to contact authorities if they see anything.

The Hat Rock Fire was estimated around 10,000 acres and burning toward the Washington state line. Two U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aircraft were canceled due to high winds and visibility, while a K-MAX helicopter ordered up by the state fire marshal out of La Grande was also grounded for the same reason.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office said issued an evacuation notice for areas in Juniper Canyon, with deputies and Search and Rescue members going door to door, advising occupants to leave. The sheriff's office later posted the warning was no longer in effect and people could return to their homes.

The Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday evening in response to the Hat Rock Fire, at 1705 E. Airport Road in Hermiston, with volunteers ready to help those affected by the wildfire.

Some residents self-evacuated due to the fire activity on the Mount Hebron fire in the Pendleton area. Local fire officials have confirmed some outbuildings were lost in the Mount Hebron fire.

The Pendleton Fire Department reported the Mt. Hebron Fire, estimated earlier at 500 acres, was considered 99% contained by 8:40 p.m. Two units were to remain on scene overnight to watch for flare-ups.

"The Hat Rock and Mount Hebron fires have been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Umatilla County. The local firefighting resources from three counties have been battling both fires since they began mid-day" Tuesday, said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple.

"With the red flag warning in place, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help the local fire service agencies on scene."

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined the fire poses a threat to life, safety, and property, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor's declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.



The OSFM's Green Incident Management Team will be briefed and assume command. The six task forces are coming from other counties around the state through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized a K-MAX helicopter out of La Grande through an agreement with the Oregon Department of Forestry to help stop the fast-moving wildfire near Hat Rock.

Umatilla County Fire District #1 firefighters say they were dispatched to the fire along Highway 730 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A section of Highway 730 was closed.

The fire district reported Hat Rock State Park was under a Level 2 evacuation notice, which means to have go bags ready in your vehicle.

Firefighters were challenged by gusty winds and low relative humidity. The National Weather Service in Pendleton had a Red Flag Warning in place for the Lower Columbia River Basin until 9 p.m.

The OSFM asks everyone to pay attention to these conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid sparking a fire.

The OSFM is in contact with the local fire agencies and continues to evaluate the need for additional support.

For more information, please monitor the Umatilla County Fire District #1 social media channels.

ABOUT RESPONSE READY OREGON

The use of this helicopter was made possible through the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative. It was launched through Immediate Response, a tool developed with funding from Senate Bill 762 (2021). The goal is to boost response to wildfires and keep fires small and away from communities.