Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Crews quickly get line around new wildfire on Ochoco National Forest at under 10 acres

Horse Springs Fire on Ochoco National Forest
C.O. Fire Management Service
Horse Springs Fire on Ochoco National Forest
By
New
Published 9:22 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters responded and got a line around a fire that burned nine acres near McKay Saddle on the Ochoco National Forest Wednesday evening.

Several engine crews responded to the Horse Springs Fire off Forest Road 27, officials said. It initially was reported burning about an acre in heavy fuels.

About an hour later, Forest Service officials said the fire had been mapped and lined at nine acres. Firefighters were mopping up and securing the perimeter.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content