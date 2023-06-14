Crews quickly get line around new wildfire on Ochoco National Forest at under 10 acres

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters responded and got a line around a fire that burned nine acres near McKay Saddle on the Ochoco National Forest Wednesday evening.

Several engine crews responded to the Horse Springs Fire off Forest Road 27, officials said. It initially was reported burning about an acre in heavy fuels.

About an hour later, Forest Service officials said the fire had been mapped and lined at nine acres. Firefighters were mopping up and securing the perimeter.