La Pine landowner cited after firework sparks wildfire; ODF reminds of high fire danger, Red Flag Warning

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A La Pine landowner was cited Saturday after a firework sparked a wildfire on their property, prompting a warning by the Oregon Department of Forestry of high fire danger and a Red Flag Warning in place for areas of the High Desert.

ODF's Central Oregon District said its crews responded to the La Pine fire, which burned about 1/10 of an acre.

It also said it had received other reports of people setting off fireworks while the district is in high fire danger and in a Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service of critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued the Red Flag Warning for areas including the east slopes of the Cascades between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday due to windy conditions and low relative humidity.

The combination creates critical fire weather conditions, meaning "any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly," forecasters said.

During “High” fire danger level, fireworks are prohibited on all ODF-protected land in the Central Oregon District. With high temperatures and dry conditions, even a small ember could start a wildfire, they said.

"The department would like to remind the public to be responsible this holiday weekend and remember that forests and fireworks don’t mix," the agency said. "Practice wildfire prevention this holiday and protect Oregon’s forests."

For wildfire prevention tips, visit keeporegongreen.org.