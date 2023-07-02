Crews build line around human-caused wildfire south of La Pine State Park

(Update: Crews have line around fire, deemed human-caused)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters Sunday morning stopped the forward progression of a human-caused wildfire that burned nearly three acres south of La Pine State Park and had built a hose line around it by late afternoon.

Crews responded to Incident 369, a fire along Forest Service Road 4330, south of the state park and Deschutes River and ¾ of a mile west of First Street, officials said.

Four engine crews, a 20-member crew, a bulldozer and other resources were dispatched to stop the blaze, which was described as creeping and smoldering through the area.

Though first estimated at five acres, the fire was mapped at 2.79 acres, putting up smoke visible in the surrounding area, Forest Service officials said.

Officials said late Sunday afternoon crews had a hose lay around the fire and mop-up work was under way.

"Fire investigators determined that this was human-caused," they said in a tweet, adding: "Do your part to help firefighters this holiday weekend by fully extinguishing campfires, not driving on dry vegetation and securing tow chains!"