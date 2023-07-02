Skip to Content
Fire Alert

New, fast-growing wildfires prompt evacuations on Wash. side of Columbia Gorge, along Oregon Coast

A brush fire burning near Underwood, Wash. in southeast Skamania County
Anthony Macuk, KGW
A brush fire burning near Underwood, Wash. in southeast Skamania County
By
New
Published 5:51 PM

UNDERWOOD, Wash. (KTVZ) -- New, fast-moving wildfires broke out and prompted evacuations Sunday on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge and along the Oregon Coast.

KGW reported that the Tunnel5 brush fire near broke out near Underwood in southeast Skamania County, Washington, across the Columbia River from Hood River in Oregon, prompting Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders by the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

The fire had grown to about 125 acres by late afternoon and was threatening about 100 structures.

Meanwhile, KPTV reported that Lincoln County had issued evacuations after firefighters responded to an active fire along Highway 101 on Sunday afternoon, according to Lincoln County Oregon Emergency Management on Facebook.

At about 4:30 p.m., they posted Level 3: GO NOW evacuations for people south of Waldport along Highway 101 in the White Cap Road to Southwest Azalea Lane area:

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content