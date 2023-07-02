New, fast-growing wildfires prompt evacuations on Wash. side of Columbia Gorge, along Oregon Coast

UNDERWOOD, Wash. (KTVZ) -- New, fast-moving wildfires broke out and prompted evacuations Sunday on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge and along the Oregon Coast.

KGW reported that the Tunnel5 brush fire near broke out near Underwood in southeast Skamania County, Washington, across the Columbia River from Hood River in Oregon, prompting Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders by the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

The fire had grown to about 125 acres by late afternoon and was threatening about 100 structures.

Meanwhile, KPTV reported that Lincoln County had issued evacuations after firefighters responded to an active fire along Highway 101 on Sunday afternoon, according to Lincoln County Oregon Emergency Management on Facebook.

At about 4:30 p.m., they posted Level 3: GO NOW evacuations for people south of Waldport along Highway 101 in the White Cap Road to Southwest Azalea Lane area: