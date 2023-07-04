State fire marshal mobilizes structural protection task force to assist on 40-acre Moon Mountain Fire near Eugene

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized a structural task force to Lane County to assist with structure protection for the Moon Mountain Fire, in Moon Mountain City Park east of Eugene, which was estimated Tuesday at 40 acres.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Western Lane District is in command and conducting the investigation. Mutual aid resources from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Douglas Forest Protective Association, Coos Fire Patrol Association, Eugene-Springfield Fire, and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue are on scene, officials said Tuesday.

Evacuations that were put into place initially remain in effect. Currently, Zone 32 is in a Level 1 (Get Ready) Evacuation Order. Please visit the Eugene-Springfield Fire and the city’s evacuation map for more information and continuous updates: https://www.eugene-or.gov/4732/Emergency-Evacuation-Zones.

Weather conditions on Tuesday were expected to reach the high 90s, with winds reaching 5-10 mph with gusts nearing 25 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning extending to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Please be aware fire risk increased due to the hot, dry, and windy conditions. The OSFM asks everyone to pay attention to these conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid sparking a fire.

Fire agencies are asking the public to be extremely careful this Fourth of July holiday and help prevent costly new wildfires from starting. People can help by following all regulations in place and celebrating safely. For those who purchase legal fireworks, OSFM encourages everyone to practice the four Bs of safe fireworks use:

Be prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket.

before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket. Be safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks. Never use fireworks near or on dry grass or vegetation.

when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks. Never use fireworks near or on dry grass or vegetation. Be responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Please wait 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.

after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Please wait 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal. Be aware: Use only legal fireworks in legal places.

The OSFM is in contact with the local fire agencies and continues to evaluate the need for additional support.

ABOUT RESPONSE READY OREGON

This immediate response was made possible through the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative. It was launched through Immediate Response, a tool developed with funding from Senate Bill 762 (2021). The goal is to boost response to wildfires to keep fires small and away from communities.