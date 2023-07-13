Crews get line around small new wildfire on Kelsey Butte, south of Bend; small fire caught off Skyliners Road

(Update: New small fire caught near Skyliners road west of Bend.)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters built a line Thursday around a small new wildfire spotted on the south side of Kelsey Butte, about six miles south of Bend, and later knocked down another small blaze off Skyliners Road west of town.

Incident 458 was reported around 12:30 p.m. and was later mapped at .38 of an acre. By evening, it was 75% contained and mop-up work was underway. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A water-dropping helicopter and air attack plane assisted crews on the ground, which included two engines, a hand crew, bulldozer, rappellers and overhead staff. Two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) also were ordered up.

Before night fell, crews headed west of Bend to check a smoke report and located Incident 461 off Skyliners Road, which was estimated at 2/10 of an acre. It was reported knocked down by dark and a hand crew was en route.