Crews stop small new wildfire south of Sisters amid C.O. heat advisory, dry conditions

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon firefighters continue to tackle small wildfires around the region amid hot, dry conditions, including one Saturday about two miles south of Sisters.

Crews responded late Saturday morning to Incident 467, near Forest Service Road 16.

Firefighters stopped the fire at about 1/10 of an acre and had a line and hose around the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The region is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday for temperatures up to 100 degrees.