Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Crews stop small new wildfire south of Sisters amid C.O. heat advisory, dry conditions

Crews stopped small wildfire south of Sisters on Saturday
Watch Duty
Crews stopped small wildfire south of Sisters on Saturday
By
Published 5:15 PM

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon firefighters continue to tackle small wildfires around the region amid hot, dry conditions, including one Saturday about two miles south of Sisters.

Crews responded late Saturday morning to Incident 467, near Forest Service Road 16.

Firefighters stopped the fire at about 1/10 of an acre and had a line and hose around the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The region is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday for temperatures up to 100 degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content