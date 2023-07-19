New wildfire south of Antelope stopped fast, contained at nearly 500 acres

(Update: Adding Antelope pre-evacuation alerts)

ANTELOPE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An interagency air and ground attack made fairly quick work of stopping a wind-fanned wildfire that burned nearly 500 acres south of Antelope in Wasco County Wednesday night, officials said.

Central Oregon fire crews assisted the Antelope Rangeland Fire Protection Association in tackling the Antelope Creek Fire, which was reported about 5:30 p.m.

The city of Antelope was under a Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation alert for a time, reduced an hour later to a Level 1 "Get Ready" notice, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped before nightfall, officials said, and it was fully contained at 490 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Alder Creek Fire that began July 6 along the John Day River in Wheeler County also is now fully contained, officials said Thursday.