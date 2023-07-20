ODF’s C.O. District rises to ‘Extreme’ fire danger level ahead of more heat; new precautions added

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District has increased its fire danger level to "Extreme," and new new fire precaution orders have been applied to all lands protected by the ODF’s Prineville and John Day Units.

In addition, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will change to III (three) for MH-4 in Hood River County (west of Hwy 35). MH-1 went to an IFPL III (three) on July 10th. T

“With high temperatures forecasted, the district is issuing extra fire prevention restrictions to counteract the current conditions,” Rob Pentzer, Central Oregon District Forester, said. “The Central Oregon area, along with most of the state, has experienced several red flag warnings as of recent, meaning that the area has an increased risk of fire danger due to the weather.”

With that in mind, the Central Oregon District restricts the following industrial operations within the Prineville and John Day area:

Mechanized Harvesters with High-Speed Rotary Saws

Chainsaws

Tracked Felling or Skidding Equipment

Slash Buster/Mastication Equipment

Cable Yarding Systems

Under IFPL III (three), on ODF protected lands in Hood River and Wasco counties, the use of fire or power-driven machinery in any operation area is unlawful unless such use is in compliance with the following:

Restricted Shutdown: The following activities are not permitted at any time, except as noted:

Cable yarding systems, except that gravity operated logging systems using non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., when all blocks and moving lines are suspended at least 10 feet above the ground (except the line between the carriage and the chokers).

The following are permitted to operate between the hours of 8 P.M. and 1 P.M.:

Power saws at loading sites;

Loading or hauling of any product or material;

Blasting;

Welding, cutting, or grinding of metal;

Any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned.

In addition, the following are permitted to operate between the hours of 8 P.M. and 1 P.M. where mechanized equipment capable of constructing fire line is immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start:

Ground-based operations (tractor/skidder, feller-buncher, forwarder, or shovel logging operations);

Power saws on ground-based operations;

Rotary head saw feller-bunchers with a continuous Firewatch;

Non-rotary head saw feller-bunchers;

Tethered logging - winch-assisted, cable-assisted, traction-assisted, etc. systems, which enable ground-based timber harvesting machines to operate on steep slopes.

The fire watch requirement for this level is reduced from a minimum of three hours to a minimum of two hours during breaks and at the end of the operation period. Additional fire restrictions or regulations may apply depending on the various fire risks. Check the full list of restrictions at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.

For more information on the Central Oregon District and fire season regulations, visit https://odfcentraloregon.com/. For tips on wildfire prevention, visit www.keeporegongreen.org