Red Cross Cascades Region has been opening more wildfire evacuation shelters this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Red Cross Cascades Region said Thursday it's on pace to open more wildfire evacuation shelters this summer, compared to last.

Shelter openings are four times what they were in June/July of 2022. Last summer, 90% of wildfire shelter responses happened in late August/September.

Wildfire Evacuation Shelters Summer 2023

June 13 – Hat Rock Fire, Umatilla County

June 14 – Milepost 87 Fire, The Dalles

July 2 – Tunnel Five Fire, Skamania County, WA

July 17 – Flat Fire, Curry County

For up-to-date information and alerts about emergencies in your area and shelter locations, download the Red Cross Emergency App from your app store. It’s free and available to both iPhone and Android users.

The Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared should a wildfire occur in your area.

“Disasters can happen anywhere,” says Dawn Johnson, Communications Manager, Red Cross Cascades. “It’s important to take the time now to get your family and home prepared. If you are able, you can also register to become a trained Red Cross volunteer to help those in your community.”

Follow the steps below to keep your family safe.

Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html

Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.

Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.

Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.

Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.

Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.

If an evacuation is imminent:

Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.

Turn on exterior lights.

Remove flammable items from decks and porches.

Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.

Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.

Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.

Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.

Evacuation Levels – What Do They Mean?

Level 1 - “BE READY!“ for potential evacuation.

Level 2 - “BE SET!” to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

Level 3 - “GO!” evacuate now. Leave immediately!

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood and is the primary blood supplier to 65 hospitals throughout Washington and Oregon; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.