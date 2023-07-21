Simnasho Fire on Warm Springs Reservation grows to 1,200 acres as crews work to get first line around blaze

(Update: Update from Warm Springs officials)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wind-drive wildfire that broke out west of Simnasho on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation Friday evening has grown to about 1,200 acres, officials said Saturday after crews worked through the night to get an initial line around the blaze.

The cause of the Simnasho Fire, reported around 6 p.m. Friday, is as of yet unknown, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management said in Saturday’s Facebook update.

More resources have bee called in from around the region to assist Warm Springs crews, including engines and hand crews, officials said.

Two large air tankers, two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes), two helicopters an several engine and hand crews were fighting the Simnasho Fire on Saturday, officials said.

Warm Springs Police said Simnasho was placed under a Level 2 'Get Ready' evacuation alert Friday night.

The fire has been held to east of Highway 26, which closed for a time Friday night, south of Highway 9, west of Highway 450 and north of the Warm Springs River, the update said.

Warm Springs radio station KWSO reported a backburn was done Friday night on the east side of the fire to stop its forward progress.

Officials said Saturday’s goal was to hold the fire within its current boundaries and limit growth in the southeast corner, near forested areas, amid winds from the north and west and more temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

The blaze was burning mostly in tall seasonal grasses and bushes, with a mix of juniper and pine trees. Fortunately, officials said, the fire swept mostly through the underbrush an grasses when it was in the area of mature pines.

The Oregon DEQ issued an air quality advisory Saturday for the reservation and Jefferson County, particularly near Madras, due to smoke from the Simnasho Fire.

The fire prompted closure by around 7:30 p.m. Friday of a 25-mile stretch of Highway 26 from the junction with Oregon Highway 216 at milepost 71 to just west of Warm Springs at milepost 96, with detours in place in both directions for over an hour.

ODOT said Highway 26 was reopened by 9:20 p.m., though motorists were advised the fire was still burning in the area and to use caution and watch for firefighting resources and changing road conditions.

Warm Springs radio station KWSO reported the fire began in the area of the water towers along Highway 9, about five miles west of Simnasho, and was moving toward the south-southeast.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety said they were being assisted by Burau of Indian Affairs crews and Warm Springs Police.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Blake said a Central Oregon task force of structural engineers was called up and were protecting houses in the area.

Warm Springs Police late Friday night said Highways 3 and 9 were open only to local residential traffic.

During the Highway 26 closure, eastbound detour traffic used OR 216 to U.S. 197 to U.S. 97. ODOT said semi-trucks must go north on U.S. 197 to I-84, then down U.S. 97 due to a length restriction in Maupin on U.S. 197.

Westbound detour traffic was diverted north on U.S. 97 from Madras to U.S. 197 through Maupin to OR 216, then back to U.S. 26. Semi-trucks must stay on U.S. 97 north to I-84, ODOT said.

Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.