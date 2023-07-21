Wind-driven 400- to 500-acre fire on Warm Springs Indian Reservation prompts evacuations; Highway 26 reopens

(Update: Update from Warm Springs officials)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wind-driven wildfire broke out Friday evening on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, quickly spread to about 400-500 acres and prompted evacuations, a structure-protection task force call-up and the closure of a 25-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 for a time, as well as Highway 9 on the reservation.

Incident 504, named the Simnasho Fire, prompted closure by around 7:30 p.m. of Highway 26 from the junction with Oregon Highway 216 at milepost 71 to just west of Warm Springs at milepost 96, with detours in place in both directions.

ODOT said Highway 26 was reopened by 9:20 p.m., though motorists were advised the fire was still burning in the area and to use caution and watch for firefighting resources and changing road conditions.

Warm Springs radio station KWSO reported the fire began in the area of the water towers along Highway 9, about five miles west of Simnasho, and moving toward the south-southeast.

Warm Springs Fire Management said around 9 p.m. that the Simnasho Fire was estimated at 400-500 acres and burning in grass and brush. High, hot winds pushed it east toward Simnasho.

Fire Management crews were fighting the fire for several hours, with a Type 3 incident management team being called in to assist with resources including engines, hand crews and aerial support if needed.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety said they were being assisted by Burau of Indian Affairs crews and Warm Springs Police.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Blake said a Central Oregon task force of structural engineers were protecting houses in the area.

Warm Springs Police late Friday night said Highways 3 and 9 were open only to local residential traffic.

During the Highway 26 closure, eastbound detour traffic used OR 216 to U.S. 197 to U.S. 97. ODOT said semi-trucks must go north on U.S. 197 to I-84, then down U.S. 97 due to a length restriction in Maupin on U.S. 197.

Westbound detour traffic was diverted north on U.S. 97 from Madras to U.S. 197 through Maupin to OR 216, then back to U.S. 26. Semi-trucks must stay on U.S. 97 north to I-84, ODOT said.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.