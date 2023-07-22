C.O. federal lands move to ‘Extreme’ fire danger level; crews tackle human-caused blaze in Three Sisters Wilderness

(Update: New fire in Three Sisters Wilderness was human-caused)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon’s federal lands were moved from High to Extreme fire danger level on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., as new fires continue to occur around the region, the latest a small human-caused blaze in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

The fire danger move includes the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and Prineville District BLM lands.

Firefighters responded Saturday to Incident 513, a human-caused fire in the Three Sisters Wilderness at the junction of the South Sister Climbing Trail and the Moraine Lake Trail.

Four smokejumpers were work to put out the fire, initially reported as 1/10 of an acre, with flames creeping in grass and timber, officials said.

There were no trail or area closures, but Deschutes National Forest officials asked people in the area to "please give firefighters plenty of space to safely engage in firefighting operations."

The region’s Industrial Fire Precaution Level remains at IFPL 2, with personal fire use restrictions in effect.