Crater Lake National Park to implement full fire ban Friday

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) – With the increase in fire danger in southern Oregon, Crater Lake National Park will go into a full fire ban Friday, officials said Wednesday. The outlook is for above-normal significant wildland fire potential for the next several months.

To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the following fire ban will be implemented effective at 12:01 AM on Friday July 28.

Campfires

Wood fires and charcoal fires are NOT allowed in Crater Lake National Park at this time.

Liquid fuel and propane camp stoves and gas grills are permitted in campgrounds, picnic areas, backcountry areas and residential areas.

Smoking

Smoking is permitted only in the following areas: In vehicles, provided that an ashtray is used for ashes and butts. While stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or free of all flammable materials. Ashes and butts must be disposed of safely and may not be discarded on the ground.

Fireworks

Fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.

The purpose of these restrictions is to ensure the safety of park visitors and employees, and for the protection of the park’s natural and cultural resources. These restrictions are dependent upon fire activity and weather conditions and will remain in effect until conditions improve. These restrictions are implemented pursuant to the authority described in 36 Code of Federal Regulations 2.13(c), 2.21(a) and 2.38 (b). Our goal is voluntary compliance; however, persons who fail to comply with these restrictions may be cited or arrested. Thank you for your cooperation.