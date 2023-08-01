Large brush fire breaks out on Redmond’s east side; crews stop it at about 2 acres

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A large brush fire that broke out Tuesday night on Redmond’s east side was stopped by firefighters after burning about two acres.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. near NE 17th Street and Hemlock Avenue, in an area of homeless camps and frequent fire calls, Redmond Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Tom Mooney confirmed.

Several callers to 911 reported the brush fire, spreading to the south. First crews to arrive found about two acres of grass and junipers were ablaze, spreading slowly to the southeast, Mooney said.

Winds pushed the fire to the east-southeast and caused some spotting of embers in very rocky terrain that is difficult to access, Mooney said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews had forward progress of the fire stopped within 10 to 15 minutes of their arrival, the fire marshal said.

“The saving grace is that the wind wasn’t cranking too bad down here” when the fire began, Mooney said.

Cloverdale Fire was called out to assist, and a couple BLM crews were also called to help with mop-up and put out any hot spots.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office also was on scene to help with any evacuations of houseless in the area, Mooney said, but the fire’s spread was stopped and that didn’t become necessary.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by crews from the Bend, Crooked River Ranch and Cloverdale fire departments, as well as the BLM, Redmond Police and Deschutes County sheriff's deputies.