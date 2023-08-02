Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Crews tackle, stop small new wildfire south of Deschutes River Woods

Incident 571 COFMS 82
Central Oregon Fire Management Srevice
Firefighters pull hose to scene of small wildfire, Incident 571, south of Bend on Wednesday
Incident 571 fire S of DRW 82
PulsePoint
By
today at 3:09 PM
Published 9:28 AM

(Update: Fire contained at .75 of an acre; cause under investigation)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters responded to and contained a small new wildfire Wednesday morning south of Deschutes River Woods and west of Highway 97.

Incident 571 was reported around 8:25 a.m. and brought out two engine crews and a 10-person hand crew, officials said. It was initially estimated at one-tenth of an acre, then a half-acre and later at .75 of an acre in size.

A smoke column was visible from Highway 97 for a time.

A bulldozer and additional overhead resources were called to the fire, where firefighters had a hose around the perimeter by mid-morning and had the fire contained in the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow Central Oregon Fire posts here.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content