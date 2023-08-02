Crews tackle, stop small new wildfire south of Deschutes River Woods

(Update: Fire contained at .75 of an acre; cause under investigation)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters responded to and contained a small new wildfire Wednesday morning south of Deschutes River Woods and west of Highway 97.

Incident 571 was reported around 8:25 a.m. and brought out two engine crews and a 10-person hand crew, officials said. It was initially estimated at one-tenth of an acre, then a half-acre and later at .75 of an acre in size.

A smoke column was visible from Highway 97 for a time.

A bulldozer and additional overhead resources were called to the fire, where firefighters had a hose around the perimeter by mid-morning and had the fire contained in the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

