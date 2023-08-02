Lightning, low humidities in forecast raise fire risk in much of Central, Eastern Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Lightning and low humidities are forecast over the next few days for areas of the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region, particularly Eastern Oregon and Washington. These weather conditions bring a potential for new fire starts and increase fire danger in the region.

With the warm and dry conditions experienced this year, the risk for wildfires is above normal. In response to this heightened risk, fire crews have been pre-positioned to ensure a quick and effective response to emerging incidents.

Weather briefings indicate that lightning is expected to begin this evening, Wednesday, in south/central Oregon, east of the Cascade Mountains, and continue through the area to the far eastern side of the state. All lightning is expected from the Cascade crest to the Oregon/Idaho border and in north central Washington. This weather is predicted to occur over the next few days and possibly continue through Sunday.

Additional information can be found here: https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/predict/weather.aspx.

It is important for everyone to be aware of current fire danger levels and take the necessary precautions to prevent wildfires. Visit the website and/or Facebook page for the National Forests you plan to visit for the latest information on local fire restrictions.

To learn more about how to prevent human-caused fires, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/fire-aviation/prevention.