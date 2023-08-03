Several agencies stop nearly 4-acre wildfire NE of Sisters; cause traced to grinding metal near dry grass

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews with several agencies helped stop a wildfire Thursday -- sparked by grinding metal near dry grass -- that burned nearly four acres off Mountain View Road, about eight miles northeast of Sisters, officials said.

Incident 575 was reported around 11:30 a.m. on state Department of Forestry-protected lands.

Crews with the Sisters-Camp Sherman and Cloverdale rural fire districts were joined by ODF and Forest Service personnel, as well as Black Butte Ranch Fire and Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters had stopped spread of the fire by 2 p.m., followed by mop-up of the 3.8-acre fire, officials said.

A neighbor offered thanks in a Facebook post, saying “the response was fast and overwhelming. The fire never had a chance to get out of control.”