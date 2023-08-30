Cooldown helping crews make progress on lines of Lookout, Bedrock, other Willamette National Forest fires

(Update: Adding Smith River Complex Fire)

Rain also due in next couple of days

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A cooldown from recent hot weather is helping firefighters make progress against a mix of new and older wildfires burning on the Willamette National Forest, officials said Wednesday.

Here's the Wednesday morning update on the Lookout, Bedrock and Horse Creek fires, as well as the Flat Fire and Smith River Complex.

Lookout Fire, 2023 Horse Creek Fire, Bedrock Fire

News - 08/30/2023

August 30, 2023

Morning Update

Community Public Meeting: There will be an in-person community meeting this evening Wednesday, at 5:00 p.m. at the McKenzie High School in Vida, Oregon. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentations. For those who cannot attend, the meeting will be recorded and posted on both the Bedrock Fire and Lookout Fire pages. Information officers will monitor and answer incoming questions.

Horse Creek, Lookout, Pothole Fires Total Personnel: 914

Resources: 51 engines l 16 crews l 12 bulldozers l 30 water tenders l 11 masticators l 11 helicopters

Horse Creek: Size: 703 acres l Start Date: August 24, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 0%

Fire behavior was limited yesterday morning but picked up in the late afternoon when the marine layer lifted over the fire. Containment lines continue to hold on the west, north and south edges of the fire. Air resources assisted firefighters on the ground to limit fire spread to the east. Fire crews and equipment are building a fireline from the ridgeline down into Horse Creek on the eastern edge of the fire.

Lookout: Size: 22,317 acres l Start Date: August 5, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 17%

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped moderate fire behavior allowing firefighters to make good progress. In order to provide a safe working environment for firefighters, fallers will be working in advance of crews as both live and dead trees pose a threat in some work areas. Along the northern, western, and eastern flanks of the fire, fuel breaks are being prepared by tree fallers, fire crews, and heavy equipment along forest system roads. When completed, these roads will be used as primary and alternate control lines to contain fire spread. On the southeast flank, near Belknap Springs, the fire has been slowly backing downhill toward completed containment lines near Highway 126. Where containment lines are confidently secured along the south edge, crews are removing unneeded fire equipment like fire hose and pumps, while continuing to hold and secure the fireline.

Pothole: Size: 99 acres l Start Date: August 25, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 0%

No measurable growth on this fire during the past couple of days has provided firefighters opportunities to build direct fireline around most of this fire. Today they will work to connect firelines around the perimeter.

Bedrock: Total Personnel: 641

Size: 31,590 acres l Start Date: July 22, 2023 l Cause: under investigation l Containment: 80%

Resources: 27 engines l 11 crews l 7 bulldozers l 27 water tenders l 8 masticators l 11 helicopters

There has been no measurable growth on the Bedrock Fire for several days. Pockets of unburned fuels within the established control lines will produce visible smoke. Firefighters continue to secure and patrol portions of the containment line along the northwest flank. Across most of the fire, the focus has shifted to hauling out equipment, firehose, and pumps and repairing damage to the land and forest roads (grading, installing water bars, and re-contouring dozer lines). Sprinklers and other fire suppression equipment are being removed from the community of Big Fall Creek as the danger of active fire is substantially diminished.

All Fires

Continued cooler temperatures and higher humidity for the past few days resulted in minimal or no fire growth on all fires. Firefighters and law enforcement officers maintain a presence in evacuated areas. Trained firefighters are flying Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or drones through the smoke to provide infrared heat imaging to locate hotspots near control lines. Drones also support firing operations in areas that are hard to access, which reduces risk to firefighters.

Weather

Light precipitation is predicted over the fires this morning before giving way to slightly warmer and drier conditions this afternoon. Winds are predicted to be lighter from the west, with possible gusts along ridgetops and where river and creek drainages align with winds. This condition often results in increased fire behavior where winds and drainages align. Cool, moist onshore flow is expected to increase, with about 1/3 of an inch of rain predicted beginning Thursday night through Friday.

Evacuation Centers: An evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. A large animal shelter is established at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene. An up-to-date and searchable evacuation map is available through Lane county’s website.

Lane County Evacuations: https://www.lanecountyor.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=19729054

Linn County Evacuations: https://www.linnsheriff.org/

Road Closures: Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. Highway 126 is currently open. Please monitor Trip Check for any updates at: https://tripcheck.com/

Forest Closures: Willamette National Forest closure orders remain in place around all four fire areas. These closures help provide firefighters with safer driving conditions and decrease the potential for search and rescue operations that could interrupt firefighting activities. Closures can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/willamette. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout fire areas.

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/4c92bc1a The Fire and Smoke Map (fire.airnow.gov) is another source for air quality information.

Lookout Information Line: 541-215-6735 (8am-8pm)

Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LookoutFire2023

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/orwif-lookout-fire

Bedrock Fire Information: 541-414-6272 (8am-8pm)

Email: 2023.bedrock@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BedrockFire2023/

InciWeb Bedrock: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/orwif-bedrock-fire

Please note: Due to an internet outage, we were unable to produce new maps for Lookout/Horse Creek/Pothole today. Little has changed from yesterday.

--

Flat Fire Morning Update

Size: 34,242 acres Start Date: July 15, 2023Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, ORContainment: 58%Total personnel: 366

Resources: 11 crews l 3 helicopters l 17 engines l 3 bulldozers l 16 water tenders l 4 masticators

Today’s Activities: Crews continue to work closely with local forest Resource Advisors (READs) to provide for strategized suppression repair throughout the fire area. READs provide guidance and tactics to crews as they strive to minimize and restore fire impacts to natural resources and lands after fire suppression efforts. Additionally, resources are monitoring and patrolling the perimeter with focus on the uncontained line on the east flank. Due to the rugged terrain on that side, aircraft is providing aerial reconnaissance along with lookouts prepositioned in calculated positions on the ground. The fire has not moved out of its footprint and only showing some minor heat and interior smokes at times. Initial Attack (IA) resources supporting the Barklow Fire were released back to the Flat Fire incident. On the Cedar Fire, IA resources remain engaged with heavy mop up in dense fuel within steep terrain. IA resources are committed to supporting the forest with additional starts in the area.

Anvil Fire Morning Update

Size: 45 acres Point of origin: 8 miles east of Port Orford, OR Containment: 0% Start Date: August 25, 2023 Total personnel: 74Resources: 2 crews l 2 helicopters l 12 rappellers l 1 engine l 1 bulldozer

Today’s Activities: Warmer afternoon temperatures increased activity and pushed the fire out to the north. However, better visibility allowed aircraft to safely launch and assist with suppression efforts. Fixed wing aircraft along with helicopters supported ground crews by providing retardant and water drops to help slow the fire’s progression. Crews are working toward securing the fire edge. Smoke may be visible from Port Orford and residences along Elk Creek Road. The fire is burning in the Grassy Knob Wilderness within steep slopes and difficult terrain with limited access. In inaccessible areas, aircraft will continue to support as needed to monitor or provide suppression work.

Weather: Warming and drying is anticipated on Wednesday with afternoon humidity, dropping under 30% in certain areas. Cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances move over the region Thursday and Friday as a mid-level trough moves over the area.

Smoke: Smoke lingering within the area is moving north from the Smith River Complex and settling within some nearby communities, like Brookings. The smoke outlook for the Smith River Complex is available at the link below.

Closures: U.S. Highway 199 has been closed north of Gasquet due to fires on the Six River National Forest, please use U.S. Route 101 to SR 42 for all travel to and from the Rogue Valley. Forest Service and BLM roads should not be used as alternate routes due to emerging fire activity. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River. More information available at the link below.

Evacuations: Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation status in place for areas in the vicinity of the Flat Fire.

Restrictions: Fire danger is currently extreme; the RRSNF is implementing Level 3 Public Use Restrictions (PUR). Level 3 PURs on the Wild Section of the Rogue River have been implemented by the RRSF, Medford BLM and ODF.

Smith River Complex North Morning Update

Start date: Aug 15, 2023

Location: Wild Rivers Ranger District

Cause: Lightning

Acres: 76,857 / 6,072 in Oregon

Containment: 7 percent

Personnel: 3,035 for Complex

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A shift in wind direction Tuesday cleared smoke out of the Illinois Valley, allowing aviation resources to go to work supporting ground crews who were working to keep the fire away from the homes, businesses and powerline corridor along Lone Mountain Road and Hwy 199.

Suppression efforts were also bolstered by Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s issuance of a conflagration declaration, mobilizing the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Incident Management Blue Team and five structure protection task forces to assist Illinois Valley Fire District with structure protection. The task forces are from Marion, Polk, Lane, Benton and Klamath counties.

The Blue Team joined Northwest Incident Management Team 13 in unified command Tuesday. After in-briefing, crews spent the day integrating into operations and continuing surface preparations around homes and other structures.

With the OSFM task forces in place, wildland firefighters assisting with structure protection returned to primary fire suppression work. Thanks to retardant drops by aviation, crews can continue with more aggressive tactical firing operations to strengthen primary containment lines west of Lone Mountain Road and along Hwy 199.

Although a northeasterly wind will help by pushing the fire back onto itself today, it also brings two elements of critical fire weather – strong winds and poor overnight relative humidity recovery. Firefighters will monitor conditions carefully and make adaptations as needed.

A Level 3 – GO NOW evacuation remains in place for the Hwy 199 area south of O’Brien from milepost 38 to the state line.

A Level 2 – GET SET evacuation is in place for O’Brien and the Takilma area.

A Level 1 – GET READY evacuation is in place north to Cave Junction.

An American Red Cross evacuation shelter is located at Rogue Community College in Grants Pass. Livestock can be sheltered at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

Due to fire activity, the public is encouraged to monitor the Rogue Valley Emergency Management site at the link below for evacuation updates. An interactive Fire First Response Map showing evacuation areas can also be found there.

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has implemented an area and road closure order for the Smith River Complex. Visit the forest website for additional information at the link below. The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District announced an emergency closure of public lands near the Oregon/California border. For additional information see https://www.blm.gov/orwafire.