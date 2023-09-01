About 1,500 firefighters working through holiday weekend to control four Willamette National Forest fires

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Possible wetting rain would be welcome, but more thunderstorms less so for the roughly 1,500 firefighters spending their Labor Day weekend on the lines of four fires on the Willamette National Forest, strengthening lines, building fuel breaks and mopping up hot spots, among other duties.

Here are Saturday's updates on the Willamette National Forest fires, as well as the Flat Fire in SW Oregon and the Smith River Complex burning at the Oregon-California border:

Lookout Fire, 2023 Horse Creek Fire, Bedrock Fire

News - 09/02/2023

September 2, 2023

Morning Update

Great Basin Team 2 has transitioned with Pacific Northwest Team 2 today as of 6:00 a.m.

Lookout, Horse Creek, Pothole Fires Total Personnel: 990

Resources: 66 engines l 17 crews l 14 bulldozers l 41water tenders l 11 masticators l 11 helicopters available

Horse Creek: Size: 763 acres l Start Date: August 24, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 12%

Fire behavior was limited again yesterday. Crews have completed control lines around most of the fire, but are still working to connect the northwest side of the fire where the ridgeline drops down to Horse Creek. Today firefighters are strengthening and improving completed firelines by mopping up hotspots.

Lookout: Size: 25,575 acres l Start Date: August 5, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 20%

There was minimal fire activity on the Lookout Fire on Friday. Eastern and western edges of the fire that were intentionally burned in the past week retain hotspots even with the recent rains. Crews will continue mopping up hot spots near all control lines. Along the northern flank of the fire, tree fallers, fire crews, and heavy equipment are preparing fuel breaks along forest system roads to be used as primary and alternate control lines.

Pothole: Size: 109 acres l Start Date: August 25, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 15%

Firefighters and equipment have completed containment lines around the perimeter of the Pothole Fire. Crews will continue to secure the fireline by mopping up hotspots.

Bedrock: Total Personnel: 545

Size: 31,590 acres l Start Date: July 22, 2023 l Cause: under investigation l Containment: 85%

Resources: 22 engines l 11 crews l 6 bulldozers l 23 water tenders l 7 masticators l 11 helicopters available

Pockets of unburned fuels within the established containment lines will continue to burn and produce smoke. Fire crews are focused on repairing damage to the land and forest roads (grading, installing water bars, and re-contouring dozer lines). Many Bedrock personnel are assisting the Willamette National Forest with nearby fires. The Bedrock Fire camp at Pleasant Hill is being dismantled. Firefighter services from that camp are being dispersed to the Lookout Incident Command Post near Walterville, or the new spike camp at the Hoodoo Ski Area.

All Fires

Fire-damaged trees and saturated soils along control lines combine to create an extreme hazard to firefighters and equipment. Prior to entering work areas, expert tree fallers identify and mitigate (fall) these weakened trees to reduce the risk of them coming down and causing serious injuries or fatalities. Firefighters and law enforcement officers maintain a presence in evacuated areas. Trained firefighters are flying Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) through the smoke to provide infrared heat imaging to locate hotspots near control lines and provide accurate mapping. Firefighters are ready to respond to any new fire starts that may occur due to lightning. Mopping up describes the process of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines down to the mineral soil, felling fire damaged trees, and cooling ash pits to make a fireline less likely to escape or to reduce residual smoke.

Weather

Warmer temperatures and relatively high humidity are predicted for today. These conditions are expected to result in wet thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Wetting rains from storms cells could result in ½” to 1” rain in places. There is a lower chance for precipitation on Sunday.

Evacuation Centers: An evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets from the Horse Creek and Lookout Fires. For assistance with large animal evacuations, please call 541-285-8227.

Evacuation Update: The Lane Co Sheriff downgraded the following areas from Level 3 (go now) to Level 2 (be ready) status yesterday: North of Highway 126 from Drury Lane in the east to Scott Creek Road, including Paradise campground and North Belknap Springs Road. An up-to-date and searchable evacuation map is available through Lane county’s website.

Lane County Evacuations: https://www.lanecountyor.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=19729054

Linn County Evacuations: https://www.linnsheriff.org/

Road Closures:

Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. Highway 126 is currently open. Please monitor Trip Check for any updates at: https://tripcheck.com/

Forest Closures: Willamette National Forest reduced the closure area for the Bedrock fire due to successful firefighting efforts. Many popular sites and trails have re-opened including the Alpine Trail. There are no changes to closure areas for the Lookout, Horse Creek, and Pothole fire areas at this time. These closures help provide firefighters with safer driving conditions and decrease the potential for search and rescue operations that could interrupt firefighting activities. Closures can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/willamette. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout fire areas.

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/4c92bc1a The Fire and Smoke Map (fire.airnow.gov) is another source for air quality information.

Lookout Information Line: 541-215-6735 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LookoutFire2023

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/orwif-lookout-fire

Bedrock Fire Information: 541-414-6272 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Email: 2023.bedrock@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BedrockFire2023/

InciWeb Bedrock: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/orwif-bedrock-fire

Flat Fire, Anvil Fire

News - 09/02/2023

An Anvil Fire specific Inciweb page has been set up. It can be accessed at bit.ly/AnvilFireOR

Flat Fire Activity

Size: 34,242 acres Start Date: July 15, 2023 Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 58% Total personnel: 416

Resources: 5 crews, 6 helicopters, 14 engines, 9 water tenders, 12 pieces of heavy equipment

Crews continue to identify and backhaul equipment around the fire perimeter, including sprinkler systems, hoses, pumps, and water tanks. Hand crews and excavator operators are pulling in berms on alternate heavy equipment lines and adding water bars to prevent erosion. Chipping activity continues on the southern end along Forest Road 109. Once that is complete, the chipper will be used in other areas around the fire. Firefighters are patrolling and monitoring around the fire, keeping a close watch on the uncontained line on the eastern perimeter. Smoke may be visible within the firelines as interior fuel pockets burn out. Initial Attack resources are staged and ready to assist the Forest if needed.

Anvil Fire Activity

Size: 135 acres Start Date: August 25, 2023 Point of origin: 8 miles east of Port Orford, OR

Containment: 0% Total personnel: 119

Resources: 4 crews, 1 helicopter, 4 engines, 3 water tenders, 1 piece of heavy equipment

The Anvil Fire strategy is to keep the footprint as small as possible. However, due to the steep slopes, rugged terrain, and snags (dead standing trees) creating safety issues, fire managers are assessing options for fighting the fire. Options include indirect (creating line a distance from the fire’s edge with a higher probability of success and lower risk to firefighters) and direct attack (building line at the fire’s edge), and point protection. If weather allows, a reconnaissance flight will be conducted today to identify ridgelines that could be used for alternative control lines. Crews are beginning to assess along the Elk River and Sixes River roads to identify structures and determine point protection needs. This could include removing vegetation and flammable materials from around houses and other structures and setting up sprinkler systems with hoses and pumps. Property owners can expect to begin seeing firefighters in these areas. Aircraft will continue to support firefighters as conditions allow.

Weather: Some moisture fell on both fires yesterday. The weather will remain cool with higher humidity for a few more days. However, temperatures will slowly rise next week, and humidity will drop, potentially resulting in increased fire behavior.

Smoke: The smoke outlook for the Smith River Complex and surrounding fires, including the Flat Fire, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/smokeoutlook. Precipitation and cooler temperatures should suppress smoke generation and improve air quality through Saturday afternoon. Sunday, southwest winds will bring smoke back into the forecast area.

Closures: U.S. Highway 199 is closed north of Gasquet due to fires on the Six Rivers National Forest. Please use U.S. Route 101 to SR 42 for all travel to and from the Rogue Valley. Forest Service and BLM roads should not be used as alternate routes due to emerging fire activity. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has issued a closure order. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/RRSNFAlerts.

Evacuations: Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation status is in place for areas near the Flat Fire. Level 2 “Get Set“ evacuation status is in place along the Elk River from about milepost 4 to the USFS Butler Bar Campground near the Anvil Fire. Visit https://bit.ly/CurryCoEM for more information and to sign up for alerts.

Restrictions: There are currently Level 3 Public Use Restrictions (PUR) in the area. Visit https://bit.ly/RRSNFAlerts for more information. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire areas. Please do not fly unmanned aircraft (drones) in the fire vicinity. If you fly, we can't.

--

Smith River Complex North update for Saturday, September 2, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Friday brought cool, humid weather to the Smith River Complex North. Tactical firing operations near Lone Mountain Road and O’Brien were paused due to wet conditions, but mop-up continued along fire lines.

South of the tunnel on Hwy 199, fire activity west of the highway moderated enough for two Interagency Hotshot Crews to construct direct lines along the live fire edge. They are working to cut off fire spread north toward Gilligan Butte.

On the northwest part of the fire, Hotshot firefighters directed helicopter bucket drops of water on the fire edge. They are working to build direct lines around the “thumb” of the fire, while other Hotshots are preparing the 019 Road to be used as a fire line tying the thumb to the 461 Road. These crews are camping out on the fire line despite the rain to monitor the fire edge and reduce travel time.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Smith River Complex North as heavy rain moved into the fire vicinity late Friday afternoon. Rain continued into the night, with some areas of the fire receiving more than a half inch of rain in an hour. Today, fire personnel will be checking for storm damage, including debris flows that may have impacted roads or fire lines. In areas that received rain, firefighters will concentrate on mop-up and extinguishing any remaining heat.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has begun to release structural task forces, beginning with Lane and Klamath Counties. Due to the collective efforts and the change in weather, OSFM will continue to release crews to their home agencies.

“The releasing of task forces back to their home agencies signals that the threat to lives and homes is reducing,” Illinois Valley Fire Chief John Holmes said. “We will continue to be here to protect our community when OSFM transitions back that responsibility.”

As OSFM task forces return to their home agencies, Northwest Incident Management Team 13 structural protection remains in place.

A Level 3 – GO NOW evacuation remains in place for the Hwy 199 area south of O’Brien from milepost 38 to the state line. A Level 2 – GET SET evacuation is in place for O’Brien and the Takilma area. A Level 1 – GET READY evacuation is in place north to Cave Junction. An American Red Cross evacuation shelter is located at Rogue Community College in Grants Pass. Livestock can be sheltered at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

Monitor Rogue Valley Emergency Management site and sign up for evacuation alerts and updates at https://rvem.org. An interactive Fire First Response Map showing evacuation areas can also be found there.

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has implemented an area and road closure order for the Smith River Complex. Visit the forest website for additional information at https://bit.ly/RRSNFAlerts. The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District announced an emergency closure of public lands near the Oregon/California border. For additional information see https://www.blm.gov/orwafire.