Cooler, rainy weather aids firefighters on Lookout Fire; Bedrock Fire 85% contained, crews shift to work on other blazes

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The recent cooldown and some rainy weather have benefited crews working to contain several fires burning on the Willamette National Forest, but officials warn that much of the terrain is still dry and a wind shift could prove troublesome.

Here's the update on those fires, as well as the Flat Fire in SW Oregon:

Lookout Fire, 2023 Horse Creek Fire, Bedrock Fire

News - 09/01/2023

September 1, 2023

Morning Update

Alert: A combination of smoke and fog is severely limiting visibility in some areas. Drivers are encouraged to take extra caution.

Lookout, Horse Creek, Pothole Fires Total Personnel: 983

Resources: 66 engines l 15 crews l 13 bulldozers l 40 water tenders l 11 masticators l 21 helicopters

Horse Creek: Size: 763 acres l Start Date: August 24, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 12%

Fire behavior was limited yesterday. Where safe to do so, fire crews and equipment are making attempts to build direct firelines and are preparing roads to be used as future control lines, if needed.

Lookout: Size: 24,575 acres l Start Date: August 5, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 20%

There was very limited fire behavior on the Lookout Fire due to rainy conditions, but large fuels (dead trees and logs) remain dry enough to carry fire. While precipitation moderates fire behavior, rain can create slippery road conditions and increase driving hazards for firefighters and equipment. Crews are also reporting that many fire-weakened trees have been falling near the fire lines.

Firefighters are anticipating a predicted shift in wind this afternoon and evening. Crews are preparing for easterly winds by increasing patrolling in areas prone to fire activity. New fire activity is expected be minimal due to the recent wetting rains. As road and hazard tree conditions allow, crews will continue extinguishing hot spots near control lines. Along the northern, western, and eastern flanks of the fire, tree fallers, fire crews, and heavy equipment are preparing fuel breaks along forest system roads to be used as primary and alternate control lines. On the southeast flank, near Belknap Springs, firefighters successfully completed the complicated firing operations to bring fire down to containment lines near Highway 126.

Pothole: Size: 109 acres l Start Date: August 25, 2023 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 15%

No measurable growth during the past couple of days has provided firefighters opportunities to build direct fireline around most of this fire. Today they will work to connect control lines around the north end of the perimeter.

Bedrock: Total Personnel: 615

Size: 31,590 acres l Start Date: July 22, 2023 l Cause: under investigation l Containment: 85%

Resources: 24 engines l 11 crews l 6 bulldozers l 27 water tenders l 8 masticators l 11 helicopters

Pockets of unburned fuels within the established containment lines will continue to smolder. Fire crews are now mostly focused on repairing damage to the land and forest roads (grading, installing water bars, and re-contouring dozer lines). Many Bedrock personnel are assisting the Willamette National Forest with other nearby fires, or are working on the other incidents described above.

All Fires

Firefighters and law enforcement officers maintain a presence in evacuated areas. Trained firefighters are flying Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) drones through the smoke to provide infrared heat imaging to locate hotspots near control lines and provide accurate mapping of the fire. Drones also support firing operations in areas that are hard to access, which reduces risk to firefighters.

Weather

The Incident Meteorologist advised firefighters that the weather will remain unsettled today, with shower activity diminishing this afternoon. There is a short-term change in wind direction predicted for this afternoon. Winds will begin coming in from the east, with possible gusts of 20 mph on the ridgetops and midslopes. This is predicted to bring some warmer and dryer conditions to parts of the Lookout fire. Windy conditions create increased probability of trees falling. Possible wet thunderstorms are predicted for Saturday.

Evacuation Centers: An evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets from the Horse Creek and Lookout Fires. A large animal shelter is established at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene. An up-to-date and searchable evacuation map is available through Lane county’s website.

Lane County Evacuations: https://www.lanecountyor.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=19729054

Linn County Evacuations: https://www.linnsheriff.org/

Road Closures:

Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. Highway 126 is currently open. Please monitor Trip Check for any updates at: https://tripcheck.com/

Forest Closures: Willamette National Forest reduced the closure area for the Bedrock fire due to successful firefighting efforts. Many popular sites and trails have re-opened including the Alpine Trail. There are no changes to closure areas for the Lookout, Horse Creek, and Pothole fire areas at this time. These closures help provide firefighters with safer driving conditions and decrease the potential for search and rescue operations that could interrupt firefighting activities. Closures can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/willamette. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout fire areas.

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/4c92bc1a The Fire and Smoke Map (fire.airnow.gov) is another source for air quality information.

Lookout Information Line: 541-215-6735 (8am-8pm)

Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LookoutFire2023

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/orwif-lookout-fire

Bedrock Fire Information: 541-414-6272 (8am-8pm)

Email: 2023.bedrock@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BedrockFire2023/

InciWeb Bedrock: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/orwif-bedrock-fire

September 1 2023

Flat and Anvil Fire Morning Update

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team - Team 3 (NRIMT-T3) assumed command of the Flat and Anvil Fires at 7:00 am, Friday, September 1, 2023.

Flat Fire Activity

Size: 34,242 acres Start Date: July 15, 2023 Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR Containment: 58% Total personnel: 427

Resources: 6 crews, 3 helicopters, 8 engines, 3 bulldozers, 9 water tenders, 12 pieces of heavy equipment

Fire managers continue to conduct reconnaissance flights to monitor the fire’s edge. Crews are posted at designated lookout points along the uncontained northeastern edge to watch for smoke and fire activity. Firefighters continue to patrol and monitor the fire’s perimeter, complete trail repair work and work with private landowners on any repairs due to suppression activities. Chipping of fuels continues along Forest Road 109 and will be completed over the weekend. The fire has not grown, but smoke will be visible as interior fuels burn out. Initial Attack resources are staged and ready to assist the Forest if needed.

Anvil Fire Activity

Size: 135 acres Start Date: August 25, 2023 Point of origin: 8 miles east of Port Orford, OR Containment: 0% Total personnel: 97

Resources: 2 crews, 5 helicopters, 3 engines, 3 water tenders, 1 piece of heavy equipment

The Anvil Fire is burning in the Grassy Knob Wilderness. Despite aggressive initial attack, steep slopes and rugged terrain have created safety issues, hampering efforts to fight the fire directly. Yesterday, Winema and Black Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crews hiked into the fire to evaluate potential strategies and safety issues. Fire managers are now assessing indirect, direct, and point protection strategies around the fire’s perimeter. In the coming days, crews will be doing structure assessments in the Elk River drainage to determine what point protection measures will be implemented. This could include removing vegetation and flammable materials from around houses and other structures and setting up sprinkler systems with hoses and pumps. Aircraft will continue to support firefighters as weather and smoke conditions allow.

Weather: Cooler temperatures, higher humidity levels, and rain showers will continue to moderate fire behavior through the weekend, but activity could increase as conditions dry out past Sunday.

Smoke: Smoke lingering within the area is moving north from the Smith River Complex and settling within some nearby communities, like Brookings. The smoke outlook for the Smith River Complex is available at the link below.

Closures: U.S. Highway 199 has been closed north of Gasquet due to fires on the Six Rivers National Forest, please use U.S. Route 101 to SR 42 for all travel to and from the Rogue Valley. Forest Service and BLM roads should not be used as alternate routes due to emerging fire activity. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River.

Evacuations: Sign up for emergency alerts with your county. Check the county emergency management website and follow local emergency services on social media for updates (county, sheriff’s office, fire agencies). Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation status in place for areas in the vicinity of the Flat Fire.

Level 2 “Get Set“ evacuation status in place along the Elk River from about milepost 4 to the USFS Butler Bar Campground near the Anvil Fire.

Restrictions: Fire danger is currently extreme; the RRSNF has implemented Level 3 Public Use Restrictions (PUR). Level 3 PURs on the Wild Section of the Rogue River have been implemented by the RRSNF, Medford BLM and ODF.