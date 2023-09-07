Willamette National Forest reduces public use restrictions, fire danger level

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) — Due to recent precipitation and moderating conditions, the Willamette National Forest announced Thursday it is reducing public use restrictions, also known as fire restrictions, lowering the fire danger level to “moderate” and reducing the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to IFPL II.

Forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally start a wildfire.

The fire restrictions apply to all lands within the Willamette National Forest, including the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.

Campfires are once again allowed in designated developed campgrounds. Charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires will be prohibited outside of designated campgrounds under a Forest Order. Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off.

Restrictions are also in effect for chainsaws in campgrounds, off-highway vehicles, and smoking. Smoking is not allowed except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or developed recreation site. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame also is not allowed. Generators are permitted only in areas free of vegetation, such as paved areas or a developed campsite. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads. All motorized trails are open again, including in the Huckleberry and Santiam Pass OHV areas.

The reduction to IFPL II means that there is a limited shutdown. The following may operate only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.: power saws, except at loading sites; feller-bunchers with rotary head saws; cable yarding; blasting; welding, cutting, or grinding of metal.

Please be aware of current fire restrictions before you head out into the Forest or share information with others who may be unaware of the restrictions.

Visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/willamette and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @WillametteNF for current fire information. To report a wildfire, please call 9-1-1.