Lookout Fire gets active, puts up more smoke but burning within lines, still 50% contained; Bedrock Fire 98% contained

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Lookout Fire on the Willamette National Forest put up much more smoke again on Saturday due to the warmer, drier conditions, but containment lines held on the more than month-old blaze, still 50% contained.

Here are Sunday's updates on that and other Willamette National Forest fires, plus the more than 2-month-old Flat Fire in SW Oregon and the Smith River Complex fire on the California border.

Lookout, Horse Creek, Pothole & Bedrock Fires

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Morning Update

Lookout, Horse Creek and Pothole Fires Total Personnel: 756 Assigned Resources: 24 engines l 12 crews l 4 dozers l 23 water tenders l 7 masticators l 3 helicopters l 2 skidders

Lookout Fire: Size: 24,692 acres l Start Date: August 5 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 50%

As the current warming and drying trend continues through the weekend, the fire is burning more actively and producing visible smoke columns. This increase in fire behavior is occurring within containment lines on the northern portion of the fire near Carpenter Pass, and poses no immediate threat to the communities along the McKenzie River corridor. Unhealthy levels of wildfire smoke observed near the fire area are the primary concerns from this uptick in fire activity. Firefighters continue to hold established containment lines to minimize fire spread to the west, south and east. Helicopters are assisting ground resources with water drops to cool down areas of heat and limit fire growth.

Horse Creek Fire: Size: 763 acres l Start Date: August 24 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 96%

Firefighters are holding and securing containment lines. Active patrol and monitoring operations continue to ensure the fire stays within established containment lines. Resources have also shifted to suppression repair activities which include chipping woody material and rehabilitating dozer lines to help stabilize burned areas.

Pothole Fire: Size: 109 acres l Start Date: August 25 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 90%

An engine crew continues to patrol and monitor the fire, and also mop up areas of heat. Resources are in the process of removing woody material from roadsides and fire lines.

Bedrock Fire: Total Personnel: 127 | Size: 31,590 acres l Start Date: July 22 l Cause: under investigation l Containment: 98%

Assigned Resources: 5 engines l 2 crews l 13 water tenders l 3 masticators l 3 dozers l 1 skidder l 1 helicopter

This wildfire is in the repair and recovery phase, where crews and heavy equipment operators are working to reduce hazards from both the fire and fire suppression activities. The objective of this suppression repair work is to protect people and infrastructure, as well as cultural and natural resources for the immediate future and subsequent years. The work includes removing fire-weakened trees, repairing containment lines and constructing water bars to prevent erosion and sedimentation of nearby waterways. Firefighters are also mopping up areas of heat and patrolling containment lines. Excess equipment is being removed from the fireline.

Weather: One last afternoon of elevated fire weather concerns is expected today, mostly due to low relative humidities and elevated temperatures. Starting Monday, a cold front will move into the region bringing stronger onshore flow that will increase cloud cover, lower temperatures and boost relative humidities.

Linn County Evacuations: A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice remains in place for the Lookout Fire. Visit the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website for current info: https://www.linnsheriff.org/wildfire_live_updates.

Lane County Evacuations: There are NO evacuations for the Bedrock Fire. Near the Horse Creek and Lookout fires, Horse Creek Road east of the Horse Creek Bridge remains in Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation status. Additionally, some areas along Highway 126 and the eastern portion of Blue River Reservoir are under a Level 1 (Ready) evacuation notice. Visit the Lane County website for more information and to view the interactive evacuation map: https://www.lanecountyor.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=19729054

Forest Closures: Emergency closure orders remain in place for the Willamette National Forest. These closure can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/willamette/alerts-notices/?aid=61574. Hunters are encouraged to check current Forest closures before heading out. Keep in mind, these closures are in place for both public and firefighters safety. For current information regarding Oregon hunting regulations, contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at (503) 947-6000 or visit https://myodfw.com

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest. For more information, visit the Willamette National Forest website. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout Fire areas.

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/4c92bc1a The Fire and Smoke Map (fire.airnow.gov) is another source for air quality information.

Lookout Fire Information:

Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LookoutFire2023

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/orwif-lookout-fire

Bedrock Fire Information:

Email: 2023.bedrock@firenet.gov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BedrockFire2023/

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/orwif-bedrock-fire

Lookout and Bedrock Fire Information Phone Line: 541-215-6735 (staffed 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Flat Fire

News - 09/17/2023

A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 19, at 7 PM at the Sixes Grange Hall and broadcast live on Facebook (link below). Fire managers and local agency representatives will share information and answer questions about the Anvil and Flat Fires.

Anvil Fire

Size: 7,681 acres

Start Date: August 25, 2023

Location: 8 miles east of Port Orford, OR

Containment: 0%

Total personnel: 684

Resources: 9 crews, 4 helicopters, 10 engines

Fire crews, heavy equipment, and aviation resources took advantage of favorable weather conditions yesterday. Many operational missions were successfully completed, aided by increased personnel. Fire engines including night shift resources activated water pumps and sprinklers near homes to increase humidity levels and reduce the likelihood of ignition of adjacent fuels. Hand crews began a burning operation on Grassy Knob towards the Fish Hatchery and Elk River Road to reduce vegetation and create a defensible containment line in advance of a forecasted Red Flag Warning for high winds.

When smoke lifted yesterday afternoon, helicopters dropped over 45,000 gallons of water in support of firefighters on the ground. Bulldozers completed primary and contingency containment lines in strategic areas, where terrain is suitable for their use and has a higher chance of successfully slowing fire spread if the fire reaches the lines. Crews will continue to work as late into the night as necessary to safely and effectively limit the spread of the fire, especially to the west and north. Roadways and natural features, including the Elk River and adjacent road, are being identified as probable containment lines by firefighters as they strategically evaluate the best tactics for full suppression of the fire. The number of resources assigned to the fire has increased, including medical personnel to be on site in the event of any injury or accident involving firefighters working in the extremely challenging wilderness terrain.

Evacuations: Curry County Sheriff’s Office has identified four evacuation zones around the Anvil Fire. An interactive evacuation map is available at https://bit.ly/45UIh2E. Zones 1 and 4 are in Level 3 “Go“ evacuation status. zones 2 and 3 are in Level 2 “Get Set“ status. Sign up for Curry Co. emergency alerts at https://bit.ly/CurryCoEM.

Flat Fire

Size: 34,242 acres

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Location: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 75%

Total personnel: 102

Resources: 2 crews, 3 helicopters, 5 engines

All suppression repair efforts on contingency containment lines are projected to be completed by Wednesday. Fire engines will continue to monitor the fire and respond rapidly as needed to any increased fire behavior.

General Information

Weather: A Red Flag Warning, an indication of weather conditions that could contribute to large fire growth, is in effect for the fire area from Sunday at midnight through Monday at 9 AM. Ridgetop winds are expected to reach 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 27 mph. Relative humidity will also be low during this time. Another chance for increased north/northeast winds is forecast for later in the week. Fire managers are coordinating with local agencies to prepare for these weather events and their impact to the fires.

Smoke: Visit https://bit.ly/SWORsmoke for current smoke and air quality updates.

Area and Road Closures: For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has issued closure orders for the Anvil and Flat Fire areas. Visit https://bit.ly/RRSNFAlerts for closure maps and information. The Bureau of Land Management’s Edson and Sixes Campgrounds are closed until further notice.

Smoke and the marine cloud layer are mingling and settling in the lower elevations overnight potentially causing limited visibility along highways. Please drive slowly and with headlights on through any fire area. Heavy equipment and firefighter transportation vehicles are also using the area highways and roads. Caltrans issued a schedule of road closures and lane restrictions on US-199. Local law enforcement cautions against any non-essential traffic along this route. For specific information on road access, please see the Caltrans QuickMap site at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and Oregon Department of Transportation site at: https://www.tripcheck.com/. Do not use forest roads for alternate routes.

Facebook: facebook.com/flatfireoregon2023

Smith River Complex North, Update for Sunday, September 17, 2023

Size: 92,142 total/ 12,460 in Oregon

Start Date: August 15, 2023

Location: Grants Pass, OR

Containment: 58%

Total personnel: 1,651 for Complex

Cause: Lightning

Resources: 44 crews 11 helicopters 68 engines 10 bulldozers 25 water tenders 14 masticators 1 Skid Steer



Yesterday: Although smoke prohibited air support most of the day, crews on the northwest corner of the fire conducted successful burning operations up to the road system on the west side of Taylor Creek. On the northern edge of the fire, crews have completed firing operations and are mopping up and monitoring the area, working toward the goal of full suppression. On the eastern edge, crews removed approximately a mile and a half of hoselay, since there is little danger of fire activity in that area.

Today’s Activities: Near Taylor Creek, crews are using small-scale tactical firing to bring the black to the control line. This allows firefighters the ability to operate safely while mopping up and holding the line. On the northern edge of the fire, crews are holding the line, mopping up, monitoring, and starting to identify repair needs. The suppression repair crews are starting chipping operations on a secondary control line in the Monkey Ridge area. Progress continues on the western secondary control line on Forest Road 1106.

Smoke: Jackson County was added to the air quality advisory in effect for Curry and Josephine counties through Sunday evening due to smoke from the Anvil and Smith River Complex fires. Smoke will decrease throughout the area today, but high-level haze will continue. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather; check current conditions at: https://bit.ly/SWORsmoke

Closures: The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest issued an area and road closure for a 400-yard-wide corridor centered on Forest Road 1106 (South Elk Mountain Road), Forest Road 1205 (Lower Wheeler Road), and Forest Road 1983 (Mt. Emily Road) beginning yesterday, September 14 through October 31, 2023. The closure allows for safe operations related to the Smith River Complex North. Closures on BLM land are in place, as well. Visit bit.ly/RRSNFAlerts or https://www.blm.gov/orwafire for additional information.

Road Closures and Delays: Caltrans in Del Norte County issued a schedule of road closures and lane restrictions on US-199. Weekdays will have a combination of road closure and lane restrictions. Over the weekend, the road will remain open, but with lane restrictions and pilot cars. Expect delays. For specific information on road access, please see the Caltrans QuickMap site https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and Oregon Department of Transportation’s https://www.tripcheck.com/. Local law enforcement cautions against any non-essential traffic along this route. Navigation apps and mapping programs have been routing travelers into active fire areas. Do not use forest roads as alternate routes.

Evacuations: Monitor the Rogue Valley Emergency Management site and sign up for evacuation alerts and updates at https://rvem.org/. An interactive Fire First Response Map with evacuation areas can also be found there.

Restrictions: Please respect the temporary flight restriction (TFR) established for the Smith River Complex. Keep drones away from firefighting operations and the TFR. If you fly, we can’t. Don’t be the reason a firefighting air mission has to divert! For more information on the TFR, visit https://tfr.faa.gov/.