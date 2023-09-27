Willamette National Forest rescinds restrictions, reduces fire danger level

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) — Due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the Willamette National Forest is on Wednesday rescinding public use restrictions, lowering the fire danger level to “low,” and reducing the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to IFPL I.

Campfires are once again allowed outside of campgrounds, and restrictions on chainsaws, off-highway vehicles, and smoking are lifted.

However, even with the reduced fire risk, it is still important to never leave a campfire unattended and completely extinguish it so it’s cold to the touch. The cancellation of public use restrictions, also known as fire restrictions, applies to all lands within the Willamette National Forest, including the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.

Despite the change in conditions, the Forest still has closures in place for some areas due to active wildfires and ongoing emergency response work. To check the status of a location before entering the Forest, visit Willamette National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov)

Firefighters and heavy equipment crews continue to do fire work and suppression repair in the Forest and along forest roads. This includes road work and danger tree removal, as well the movement of firefighting vehicles and equipment. Visitors are encouraged to exercise caution and check road reports before entering or driving in those areas. For the latest information on road conditions, please monitor TripCheck for updates: https://tripcheck.com/

Visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/willamette and follow us on Facebook and Twitter @WillametteNF for current fire information. To report a wildfire, please call 9-1-1.