Update: Planned 350-acre prescribed burn along Highway 20 NW of Sisters canceled due to heavy rainfall

(Update: Rain prompts cancellation of Tuesday burn)

'Adjacent to residences, private property and critical infrastructure'

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Sisters Ranger District’s 350-acre prescribed burn planned for Tuesday four miles northwest of Sisters adjacent to the eastern side of Highway 20 has been canceled due to heavy rainfall over the prescribed burn area, Forest Service officials said late Monday.

Firefighters had planned to conduct a prescribed burn west of Zimmerman Pit, southwest of Forest Service Road 2059, south of Indian Ford Campground and northeast of Highway 20, within the Highway 20/IFR Project area. Officials had said smoke and flames will be visible from Highway 20.

Earlier news release:

Residents in the Cascades Meadow Ranch Subdivision and Indian Ford and Stevens Canyon areas were encouraged to keep doors and windows closed to minimize smoke impacts. Road and trail closures are not anticipated, although the public is asked to use caution where fire traffic and firefighters are present.

"This prescribed burn is located in a strategic location adjacent to residences, private property and critical infrastructure, including Highway 20 and recreation opportunities," Monday's announcement said.

"Implementing this prescribed burn is crucial to meeting the Deschutes National Forest’s obligations within the Greater Sisters Country Wildfire Protection Plan and upholding the Forest Service’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy. This prescribed burn builds upon prescribed burn units completed in this area this spring."

Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within a fire-dependent ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety. Once firefighters ignite prescribed burns, they monitor and patrol the units until they declare the burn out.

This prescribed burn is occurring within the Central Oregon Landscape, one of 21 focal landscapes identified within the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The implementation of this prescribed burn supports the Deschutes National Forest’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, which aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities, and improve the health and resiliency of fire-dependent forests.

Prescribed burns can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed burning in Central Oregon

For more information on prescribed burning in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ and for information specific to the Deschutes National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes. Follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.