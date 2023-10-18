Prescribed burning set to resume Thursday about 11 miles southeast of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock District plan to return to the Flank Project Area about 11 miles southeast of Bend for more prescribed burn operations on Thursday, if conditions are favorable.

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plans to continue prescribed burning of up to 250 acres about four miles northwest of the junction of Forest Service Roads 18 and 25 in the Flank Project Area near Company Butte.

Road and trail closures are not anticipated, although the public is asked to use caution where fire traffic and firefighters are present.

Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within a fire-dependent ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety. Once firefighters ignite prescribed burns, they monitor and patrol the units until they declare the burn out.

This prescribed burn is occurring within the Central Oregon Landscape, one of 21 focal landscapes identified within the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy.

The implementation of this prescribed burn supports the Deschutes National Forest’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, which aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities, and improve the health and resiliency of fire-dependent forests.

Prescribed burns can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed burning in Central Oregon

For more information on prescribed burning in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ and for information specific to the Deschutes National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes. Follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.